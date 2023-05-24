Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-On April 13, 2023, the Nashville Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated hosted the Southeastern Region’s Tennessee Day at the Capitol.

Jack and Jill of America Inc. teens serve as pages on the Senate floor.

Guests in attendance included National President Kornisha McGill Brown, Southeastern Regional Director Darlene McGhee Whittington, Southeastern Regional Legislative Chair Dee Dawkins-Haigler, Immediate Past Southeastern Regional Director Latrecia Jordan, Nashville Chapter President Courtney Woods, Nashville Chapter Legislative Chair Celia

Conley, Nashville Chapter Teen Legislative Chair Solomon Brooks, all Tennessee Chapter Presidents, and numerous Tennessee Chapter mother members and teens.

All in attendance witnessed history with the swearing in of Justin J. Pearson, an expelled member of the Tennessee House of Representatives and one of the Tennessee Three, who was reappointed to the Tennessee House of Representatives on the morning of April 13. In addition to witnessing the historic reappointment of Rep. Pearson, Tennessee Chapter teens served as pages for the Tennessee House and Senate floors. Rep. Justin Jones with Jack and Jill Teens Jack and Jill family on the steps of the Tennessee Capitol National President Kornisha McGill Brown, Southeastern Regional Director Darlene McGhee Whittington and Southeastern Regional Legislative Chair Dee Dawkins Haigler Southeastern Region Legislative Chair Dee Dawkins-Haigler Nashville Chapter Legislative Chair Celia Conley and Nashville Chapter Teen Legislative Chair Solomon Brooks Immediate Past Southeastern Regional Director Latrecia Jordan TN Representative Justin Jones Knoxville Jill Nia Vaughn and Knoxville Chapter Mother Vaughn Representative Justin Pearson Representative Justin Jones National Jack and Jill of America Inc. President Kornisha McGill Brown, Southeastern Regional Director Darlene McGhee Whittington, Southeastern Regional Legislative Chair Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Nashville Chapter President Courtney Wood with Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis), Representative Vincent Dixie (D-Nashville) and Sen. Charlane Oliver (D-Nashville)

Many thanks to the legislators who served as speakers to the group: Senator Charlane

Oliver, Senator Raumesh Akbari, Representative Vincent Dixie and Representative Sam McKenzie.

In 2020, Twixt N’ Tween Nia Vaughn from the Knoxville Chapter of Jack and Jill drafted and submitted a mock bill as a part of the Southeastern Region’s Tennessee Day at the Capitol, which was held virtually.

Her mock bill was then sponsored by Tennessee State Representative Sam McKenzie (District 15) as an amendment to Tennessee House Bill (HB) 2604, Basic Education Program in 2022. The amendment requested a $100 increase for all of Tennessee K-12 teachers. As it was, the amendment received a unanimous vote in the House.

Running out of time in 2022, the mock bill was picked up by Tennessee Representative Scott Cepicky (District 64) as the HB 7 Classroom Materials Law–this time giving all Tennessee teachers an additional $500 dollars for classroom materials. HB 7 is funded at $7 million dollars and expected to pass this spring by a non-partisan vote.

In Jack and Jill of America, Inc.’s Sweet Sweet Southeastern Region, programming is the HEART of Jack and Jill and the awesome programming opportunities for the children/teens make an amazing impact.

Long Live Jack and Jill!

About the Nashville Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated.

The Nashville Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., chartered in 1947, is part of the Southeastern Region, which includes 48 chapters in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is an organization founded in 1938 with the mission of stimulating the growth and development of children through education, cultural, civic, recreational, health and social programs inspired by mothers. Through more than 250 chapters organized in seven regions across the United States, the organization consists of more than 30,000 family members, which includes mother members, fathers and children ages 2 through 19.

To learn more about Jack and Jill of America, Inc., please visit www.jackandjillinc.org.