Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–As the Nashville (TN) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated celebrates its 70th year in 2022 of providing friendship and service to the Nashville community, the organization will offer two $2,500 scholarships to Black/African American female students who plan to enroll or who are enrolled at an HBCU or other two or four-year institution of higher learning.

The Ivanetta Davis Scholarship is named in honor of Mrs. Ivanetta Davis who was one of the incredible Charter Members of the Nashville (TN) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. She was an extraordinary woman, educator, and a strong and powerful member of the Nashville community and beyond. This scholarship honors her legacy and commitment to furthering the education of young Black women.

The DEADLINE to apply is April 15, 2022.

Applications and more details are online at: https://www.nashvillelinks.org/ivanettadavisscholarship