Nashville Chef Keith Batts Prepares to Compete on Food Network’s Award-Winning Show, Supermarket Stakeout Feb. 16th

(Nashville, Tenn.) – Nashville native, Chef Keith Batts will join the ranks of top chefs throughout the United States to use their culinary talents on the reality-based cooking series, Supermarket Stakeout. The episode will air tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16, 9 p.m. (CST). Chef Batts will compete along with three other chefs under the theme, “Going for Broke.”

“I’m deeply honored and humbled by this opportunity to be selected for this show and represent the great city of Nashville,” said Chef Keith Batts, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chef Batts, LLC. “It has been a dream to compete on the national stage and my dream is being fulfilled.”

Chef Batts’ culinary skills and perfectly curated meals comes to no surprise to Nashville residents. Friends and family alike have branded him as the front-runner of the new millennium chefs in the Nashville community. Chef Batts found his niche at the onset of his culinary pathway by converting everyday meals into haute cuisine, while educating his friends and family on new techniques and expanding their “palate”.

Chef Keith Batts Culinary Journey

He received his culinary arts degree from Johnson & Wales University with magna cum laude honors. Upon graduation, he returned back to Nashville for an internship with Tomkats Catering. While on the Tomkats team, he traveled to the well-known Bonnaroo Music Festival, to prepare foods for the featured artists and their guests. He also served as a Sautee chef with Saffire Restaurant and Bar in Franklin, TN. Looking to enhance his experiences, Chef Batts went on to work for the prestigious Old Hickory Steak House at Opryland. He was the Director of Food Services at the Martha O’ Bryan Center From 2012-2016, a nonprofit that provides family services to the East Nashville area. He provided over 1,100 healthy meals and snacks daily to the surrounding area through his role of Director of Food Services.

Chef Batts has been featured on Nashville’s own Talk of the Town broadcasted on Channel 5 News and made an appearance on USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best. He has also been featured in various magazines such as Stay On The Go, Edible Nashville, Nashville Scene, NATIVE, and more. He won the People’s Choice Award at the 2016 Foodbank Throwdown hosted in Nashville, TN.

Chef Keith Batts Gives Back

Chef Batts shares his talents with local students through his partnership with the YMCA Y-CAP program by hosting cooking demos for the youth at the YMCA weekly, where he teaches the students about healthy cooking.

Today, Chef Batts is the CEO of Chef Batts, LLC and Cookies by Keith, LLC where he provides personal/private chef, weekly meal prep, cookie and catering services. He is also the owner and founder of the following virtual restaurants: Zombie Kitchen, Nashville Chopped Steakhouse, Nashville Wing and Burger House, Al Dente Pasta House and Nashville Brunchin’