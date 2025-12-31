Nashville Conference on African American History and Culture Set for Feb. 13, 2026

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University and the Metropolitan Historical Commission will host the 45th annual Nashville Conference on African American History and Culture on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, continuing a decades-long tradition of highlighting African American history, scholarship and cultural expression in Nashville and across Tennessee.

The day-long conference will take place at Tennessee State University’s Avon Williams Campus, with both in-person and virtual attendance options available. This year’s theme, “From Roots to Resilience: Reclaiming Black Journeys, Stories, and Legacies Across Tennessee,” will guide a series of presentations examining African American experiences and contributions throughout the state.

The conference will feature eight sessions led by historians, educators, researchers and community scholars. Programming will blend historical analysis with cultural perspectives, reflecting the event’s long-standing approach of pairing scholarship with artistic and musical expression.

Founded in 1981, the conference was created to make African American history more accessible to the public at a time when much of that history was underrepresented in traditional archives. Over the years, it has become one of the region’s longest-running forums focused on African American life and culture, drawing participants from academic institutions, community organizations and the general public.

A key outcome of the conference has been the development of the Profiles of African Americans in Nashville and Tennessee series, which includes nearly 200 short publications documenting the lives and legacies of individuals who shaped the city and state. Selected profiles were first compiled into a book in 1996, with an expanded edition released in 2021.

Pre-registration for the 2026 conference is $30, while standard registration is $35. Registration includes conference materials and lunch for in-person attendees. Organizers note that proceeds help support the continuation of the annual event.

More information and registration details are available at https://ncaahc.org