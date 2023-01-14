NASHVILLE, TN – On Wednesday, January 18, Sound and Rhythm Drumming School will host jazz icon Ra Kalam (Bob Moses) for a masterclass and concert. The class and performance will be held at Nelson Drum Shop (1102 Riverside Drive in East Nashville), with an online option as well.

Ra Kalam is one of the world’s great musicians, composers, and drummers. He has played with Herbie Hancock,

Charles Mingus, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Dave Liebman, Gary Burton, Keith Jarrett, Steve Swallow, Pat Metheny, Lyle

Mays, Paul Bley, Jack DeJohnette, Jaco Pastorius, Michael Brecker, Randy Brecker, Steve Kuhn, Sheila Jordan,

Bobby McFerrin, Dave Sanborn, Bill Frisell, Eddie Gomez, Don Alias, John Scofield, Dave Holland, Charlie Haden, Danilo Perez, David Sanchez, Chucho Valdes, Savion Glover, Gregory Hines, John Medeski, Vernon Reid, DJ Logic, Pharoah Sanders, Tisziji Muñoz, and many others.

Guest artists will include saxophonists Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band & Bela Fleck) and Michael Adkins (Paul Motian), and drummer Danny Gottlieb (Gary Burton, Pat Metheny).

This is the first time Ra Kalam and Danny Gottlieb will share the stage together—a concert that’s been in the making for 40 years. Both drummers have played in groups with Pat Metheny and Gary Burton, and Danny was instrumental in the writing of Ra Kalam’s book, Drum Wisdom. Now the two will play together for the first time.

Ra Kalam is a one-of-a-kind musician, and this band of two drummers and two saxophonists is sure to reflect that.

TO REGISTER: www.soundandrhythm.com/ra-kalam-bob-moses-masterclass-1

About Sound and Rhythm Drumming School:

Based in Nashville since 2016, Sound and Rhythm Drumming School is unlike any other drumming school in the area, with a primary focus on world percussion and African rhythms. Clifford Koufman, the founder of Sound and Rhythm, is an award-winning drummer who has spent years learning from master musicians from West Africa, the United States, and other cultures. He teaches djembe and ensemble drumming, as well as near-effortless drum set techniques in the lineage of Bruce Becker and Freddie Gruber. Clifford has shared his passion for drumming with his students for over 20 years.