NASHVILLE, TN — For eleven years, Nashville has been named one of the top travel destinations in the world by media outlets for its friendly and innovative spirit with a rich history and deep appreciation for all genres of music and a creative culture that pervades the city. With award-winning cuisine, a lineup of diverse neighborhoods, world-class cultural attractions and so much more, Music City has garnered recent acclaim from two prestigious travel publications, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler.

“We are so fortunate and grateful to continue to receive global recognition for Nashville,” said Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “This is yet another significant acknowledgement of the Music City brand along with the rich culture and authentic experiences the city has to offer. We look forward to the positive momentum for the coming year.”

Travel + Leisure: ‘50 Best Places to Travel in 2023’ (“Big-city Thrills”)

Highlights the city’s “tourism renaissance” and continued growth by way of new and renovated upscale hotels, mixed developments, milestone anniversaries and accessible travel. (Nov. 17, 2022)

Condé Nast Traveler: 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards No. 4 ‘Best Cities in the U.S.’ (Best Big Cities)

Praises Nashville for its Southern hospitality and “small-town feel” as well as its booming culinary scene which includes local classics “meat and three” and hot chicken restaurants to James Beard Award-winning chef-driven dining. (Oct. 4, 2022)

