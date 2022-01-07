NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The Nashville Fire Department added 26 new firefighters to the department although the graduation ceremony scheduled for Friday, January 7th was postponed due to inclement weather.

NFD Director Chief William Swann and Chief Training Officer Commander Scott Lively presented each of the graduates with a certificate of completion and their official badge at the Nashville Fire Training Academy on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Each new firefighter was sworn in and recited the Oath of Office. Battalion 84 completed more than 1,000 hours of an intensive curriculum, including classroom lectures and hands on training. Their hands-on training included live fire training, swift water rescue training and high angle rescue techniques.

“Even though the weather was moving in, it was important for us to get these men and women sworn in. This moment marked a time of well-earned completion for them and an exciting new beginning,” Director Chief William Swann said. “We look forward to them being able to celebrate this accomplishment with their families and loved ones, but we are excited to officially welcome them to the Nashville Fire Department family.”

During the presentation at the training academy, the NFD honored Recruits Brandon Bennett and Anne Ray, tying for the honor of Valedictorian for academic performance in both the EMT and Fire Suppression programs.

Recruit Collin Hanner earned the Fitness Award for his work while in the academy. Recruit Broderick Yancy earned The Esprit De Corp. (Spirit of the Body) Award. This award is earned by the member of the recruit class who best represents the heartbeat of the battalion.

The recruits will immediately join their fellow firefighters and EMS personnel in fire companies across Metro Nashville Davidson County.