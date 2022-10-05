WHAT

This is one of the flagship events organized by HDSA’s volunteer-led Chapters and Affiliates nationwide to recognize those who have made an impact in their community while inspiring others to join the fight against Huntington’s disease.

WHO

Contact: Eva Angelina Romero

Email Address: evaangelinahomes@gmail.com

WHERE

Hermitage Golf Course

3939 Old Hickory Blvd.

Old Hickory, TN 37138

WHEN

Tuesday, October 25th @ 8:00 AM (CT)

EVENT INFO

$150 PER GOLFER

$550 FOURSOME

All donations go towards HDSA

For more information: Visit here Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities usually during their prime working years and has no cure. Every child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the faulty gene that causes Huntington’s disease. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease. In less than 10% of cases, juvenile Huntington’s disease (JHD) affects children & adolescents. JHD usually has a more rapid progression

rate than adult onset HD; the earlier the onset, the faster JHD progresses. HD is described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases – simultaneously. HD is characterized by a triad of symptoms, including progressive motor dysfunction, behavioral disturbance and cognitive decline.

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by HD. From community services and education to advocacy and research, HDSA is the world’s leader in providing help for today and hope for tomorrow for people with HD and their families.

To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit www.HDSA.org or call 1(800)345-HDSA