Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Nashville Interfaith Leader Rev. jeff obafemi carr will join a national panel of commentators to cover the Midterm Elections on the Black Star Network, founded by award-winning journalist and media personality, Roland. S. Martin.

Featuring an all-star panel of expert strategists, analysts, and historians, the live RolandMartinUnfiltered broadcast will provide over six hours of analysis, commentary, and historical context covering elections from coast to coast, their implications on the

African-American community, and independent coverage of the most important themes

that will emerge from this critical moment in U.S. History.

A generational voice in Nashville, carr is well-known as an institution-builder, thought

leader, and independent visionary who has led a string of successful initiatives going

back to his undergraduate years at Tennessee State University, where he led the

historic 1990 Sit-In that literally reshaped the campus for generations to come.

carr’s multi-disciplinary experience at the intersection of the arts, media, community

building, political engagement, and nonprofit leadership has made him a go-to advisor

for institutions, nonprofits, corporations, and politicians seeking to connect in a tangible

way with diverse communities.

He made his first appearance on the Black Star Network’s lead daily digital show, #RolandMartinUnfiltered, nearly a year ago, connecting seamlessly with viewers with a no-nonsense approach to analysis and commentary, delivered a trademark authenticity Nashvillians have come to know well over the years.

“You can never predict how these things happen,” says carr about his regular

appearances on #RolandMartinUnfiltered. “Last year, Roland was a Resident Scholar at

Fisk University, and there were a ton of issues in Nashville with national implications. I

was asked by his producing team to come on the show as a fill-in one night for a regular

commentator, and things took off from there.”

That one appearance went so well that carr filled in again, and within weeks was asked

to be a regular commentator on the internationally broadcast show. carr joined the

Monday night team with host, Roland S. Martin, economist Dr. Juilianne Malveaux, and

professor and entrepreneur, Dr. Omekongo Dibinga, offering perspectives on major

issues that affect the community and providing innovative, experience-based solutions

on everything from affordable housing to police violence and education.

jeff obafemi carr has been a voice on the airwaves for nearly thirty years, beginning as

the host of WVOL/92Q’s “Let’s Talk” and “Straight Talk” in the 1990s. He also hosted

and produced “Third Eye Radio,” and co-founded “Freestyle,” both on WFSK 88.1FM.

He has provided over 100 commentaries on National Public Radio and has done

occasional appearances on television on WZTV’s “Nashville In Focus.”

“To say that these are the most critical midterms in history is an understatement,” carr

adds. “Tennessee is a microcosm for what’s happening nation-wide: the stripping away

of women’s rights; the threat of a new form of apartheid via legally-codified extremist

minority rule; the denial of healthcare and voting rights for the poor and underserved;

we are at a critical crossroads. I am grateful for the work that Roland Martin has done to

build such a powerful platform where our voices and perspectives are front and center,

and I am humbled by the opportunity to center Nashville and Tennessee in the national

conversation.”

The Election night coverage runs from 6 pm CST to midnight, with more than 75

confirmed guests appearing during the broadcast. Other featured experts include

another Nashville native (and carr’s biological brother) Dr. Greg Carr, Department of

Afro American Studies, Howard University; Ben Chavis President, National Newspaper

Publishers Association; Award-winning Actor/Director Bill Duke, Cliff Albright Co-

Founder, Black Voters Matter; Derrick Johnson President, NAACP; Erica Savage Wilson

Host, Savage Politics Podcast; Hamill Harris, The Washington Post; Kellye Beathea,

Communications Strategist; Rashad Robinson Executive Director, Color of Change;

Rev. William Barber President, North Carolina NAACP; Robert Patillo, Exec. Dir,

Rainbow/PUSH Peachtree Street Project; and Tamika Mallory Co-Founder, Until

Freedom, among many others.

RolandMartinUnfiltered is a daily show broadcast from Washington, DC, that focuses on news, politics, culture, entertainment, social justice, sports, education, business, and

finance. The show can be viewed on all digital platforms via download on RokuTV,

Firestick, and smart TVs, and also on YouTube ( youtube.com/RolandMartinUnfiltered ),

Facebook, and Twitter.

Visit blackstarnetwork.com for more information.