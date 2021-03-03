Nashville Marks One Year Tornado Anniversary March 3rd, Mayor to Hold Moment of Silence

NASHVILLE – On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Mayor John Cooper will participate in a virtual ceremony and moment of silence in remembrance of the March 2020 tornado.

The event can be viewed at 11 a.m. on Mayor John Cooper’s Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/ MayorJohnCooper

Attendees include: Mayor John Cooper

Pastor Harold Moses Love Jr. – Pastor of Lee Chapel AME

Council Member Brandon Taylor – District 21

Alisha Haddock – Long-Term Recovery Group’s Advocacy Committee

Deirdre Nicole Childress – Gideon’s Army

While many areas are still recovering, Nashville’s oldest nonprofit is still working on recovery with families. The day following the March 3rd tornado, the Martha O’Bryan Center vans arrived at Parkway Terrace, a public housing campus in east Nashville, to assist MDHA evacuate families to temporary hotel rooms. The tornado had taken out the power, and there was serious damage to many units, with windows broken and roofs torn open.



Martha O’Bryan Center CEO Marsha Edwards recalled, “We were working throughout east Nashville in those first 48 hours and driving supplies three times a day to north Nashville. Families were in great need and we were happy to help get them to somewhere safe and warm. Later, when it was safe to return, we arranged for a mobile kitchen out of Ohio to provide families with hot meals and supplies, as all their food had spoiled without electricity.”

A year later, Martha O’Bryan Center is still responding to immediate needs, but also working with families who are rebuilding their economic lives.