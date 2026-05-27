Nashville Music Showcase to Highlight Women and Emerging Talent at Anzie Blue

The BoykinZ, Elsie, Ten Smith and Kyleigh to Perform During June 3 Emerging Artist Showcase at Anzie Blue

NASHVILLE, TN – – Dedicated to amplifying and celebrating women in music, She Is The Music, Lovenoise and Anzie Blue have announced the lineup for their upcoming Nashville showcase on Wednesday, June 3 , with doors opening at 6p; program beginning at 6:30p. The multi-genre roster includes The BoykinZ, Elsie, Ten Smith, and Kyleigh.

“We are thrilled to kick off this next season of our Nashville showcases and continue shining a spotlight on women in music,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director, She Is The Music. “Nashville is home to an extraordinary wealth of untapped and established female talent and allies, and these showcases provide the intentional space needed to amplify their work. From the writers’ room to the main stage, She Is The Music is dedicated to driving real, lasting change, and this upcoming series is a testament to that momentum.”

Sponsored by Chao Nail Bar, admission to the show is free and open to the public, with limited capacity. Early arrival is encouraged. RSVP for free tickets at AnzieBlue.com. The event will also be livestreamed on Volume.com.

The BoykinZ are an undeniable music act featuring sisters Kylan, Anale, Nytere, and Alona, whose distinctive urban country sound blends their exquisite harmonies with elements of country, pop, and hip-hop. Best known for receiving the Golden Buzzer on the 20th season of America’s Got Talent, the ladies have garnered over 80 million views on TikTok with half a million devoted followers, and 12+ million likes on social media. Fresh off their first international festival date, The BoykinZ’s recently collaborated with Nashville’s 2’Live Bre on his hit, “Southern Country Girl Part 2,” available now on all streaming services, as well as their single, “Step Right Up.” The sisters are finalizing new music for their first EP release this summer.

Elsie is a country artist from Columbia, Mississippi whose rich vocals and heartfelt storytelling blend country, soul, and folk into a sound that is uniquely her own. In 2018, she made history as the first African American and first Mississippian to win The Country Showdown, earning the title of Best New Act in Country Music. Since returning to music after focusing on family, Elsie has been named to Rissi Palmer’s Color Me Country Class of 2025 and featured in BET’s The Future of Black Culture. With her latest single, “Ghetto Cowboy,” Elsie continues carving out her own lane in country music while staying true to her Mississippi roots.

Ten Smith is a Vintage Soul recording artist whose rich, powerful voice blends love, pain, and purpose into every note. Inspired by legends of the 70s and shaped by real life experiences, she delivers timeless music with a modern edge. Having graced stages with acclaimed artists and captivated national audiences on The Voice & America’s Got Talent, Ten continues to rise as a voice that moves hearts and commands attention.

Kyleigh is a Nashville-based alt-R&B artist building something rare – music that feels like a confession you didn’t know you needed to hear. Her sound is expansive and genre-fluid, weaving pop and alternative textures into an R&B core that never wavers, always honest, always hers. Kyleigh writes the things people are too afraid to say out loud. That emotional precision has earned her stages at the National Museum of African American Music, The Country Music Hall of Fame, The Basement East, and Brooklyn Bowl. With co-signs from Sienna Spiro and Oranj Goodman and her sophomore EP on the way, Kyleigh is one of Nashville’s most compelling live acts – the kind of artist you catch early and talk about for years.

About She Is The Music

She Is The Music is a global nonprofit organization founded by Alicia Keys, Jody Gerson, Ann Mincieli, and Sam Kirby Yoh that convenes and advances the women’s movement in music. The organization works to increase the number of women working, leading, and thriving across all areas of the industry. Through mentorship, education, research, and community, She Is The Music brings together creators, executives, and companies to help build a more inclusive music industry that better reflects the world it serves.

About Lovenoise

Lovenoise is one of Nashville’s premier urban music platforms, dedicated to elevating black music, culture, and community through live experiences for more than two decades. Known for its deep-rooted relationships within the city’s music scene, Lovenoise has built a reputation for showcasing emerging and established talent across R&B, Hip-Hop, and beyond. Through dynamic live events and culturally driven programming, Lovenoise continues to create spaces that celebrate artistry, connection, and the vibrant spirit of Music City.

About Anzie Blue

Located in the heart of Hillsboro Village directly across from the world-famous Belcourt Theatre, Anzie Blue is a 4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Nashville natives, Marcie Allen and Derek Van Mol. The venue has become a cultural hub for inclusive, community-driven programming, hosting high-profile events featuring Diane Warren with Megan Moroney, BigXThaPlug, Marcus K. Dowling’s podcast Culture At Large, Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown premiere, New Year’s Eve Live on CNN, Tin Pan South, Americana Music Festival, Nashville Film Festival’s Opening Night Party, Hollywood & Mind, Variety’s CMA Interview Lounge, and numerous showcases with Leslie Fram’s FEMco, She Is The Music, and more. For more information, visit AnzieBlue.com.