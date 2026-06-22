Nashville now accepting applications for MyCity Academy

Applications are open for any Nashvillian interested in participating in the city’s MyCity Academy. Started in 2012, MyCity Academy is a free civic and leadership training program that empowers participants to learn about and participate in city government. The program is open to all Davidson County residents, and more than 250 alums have gone through the program, representing more than 40 countries. Mayor Freddie O’Connell is a previous participant in the program.

Residents that are interested in participating in the program can visit Hub Nashville or email mycityacademy@nashville.gov to receive a PDF version of the application. The 2026 Cohort will begin in September. Applications are open now and close July 24th.

“This is one of my favorite programs in all of Metro,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “I love it because it empowers participants to understand how Nashville’s government works and invites them to participate in what happens next. I am committed to making sure that our administration takes full advantage of the opportunities we have to engage the diverse voices in our city.”

Indira Dammu, the Director of Civic and Community Engagement in the Mayor’s Office will lead the cohort. She knows firsthand its value, saying, “As a first-generation immigrant, I understand how complex and mystifying local government can seem. MyCity Academy aims to make our government more accessible so that every Nashvillian, regardless of their background, feels seen and heard.”

Applicants will be notified of acceptance by August 14th. Sessions typically occur on the third Thursday of each month from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm.

The last MyCity Academy cohort took place in 2024. Over the course of seven months, MyCity participants meet with leaders from Metro departments and tour Metro facilities. Upon graduation, MyCity participants are better equipped for civic engagement and to help their communities understand and access public services.