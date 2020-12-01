Nashville Organizations Host Virtual Events for World AIDS Day

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) Street Works will use its virtual platforms to healthily convene during the COVID-19 pandemic for its third annual event in remembrance of World AIDS Day.
With financial support from Gilead Sciences and working with partners within the Ending the HIV Epidemic Nashville Coalition and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Nashville Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter’s Social Action and Program Planning/Project 13 committees, Street Works will host a virtual conversation:
“Let’s Talk About It: Know Your Status” on Tuesday, December 1st at 11:30 AM CST.
Keynote Speaker & Panel Moderator:
Dr. Sherry Blake is one of the most highly sought-after media experts in the area of mental health in the
country. Most known as the therapist for WeTv’s longest standing African American family reality series
“Braxton Family Values,” she has appeared as a guest expert on countless other shows including The Real
Housewives of Atlanta, T.I. & Tiny Family Hustle, Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, Preachers of Atlanta, and Little
Women of Atlanta. Dr. Sherry as she is known on television is committed to supporting her Nashville
home-away-from-home where she grew up in the Mt. Juliet area as well as received her undergraduate degree
(Tennessee State University) and her doctorate in clinical psychology (Vanderbilt University).
For World AIDS Day 2020, Dr. Sherry will moderate a panel of local community HIV/AIDS advocates on how
to have difficult conversations on the importance of knowing your HIV status and will be providing tips for
talking about sex and sexuality, HIV testing, being HIV positive, as well as other questions submitted by
attendees.
country. Most known as the therapist for WeTv’s longest standing African American family reality series
“Braxton Family Values,” she has appeared as a guest expert on countless other shows including The Real
Housewives of Atlanta, T.I. & Tiny Family Hustle, Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, Preachers of Atlanta, and Little
Women of Atlanta. Dr. Sherry as she is known on television is committed to supporting her Nashville
home-away-from-home where she grew up in the Mt. Juliet area as well as received her undergraduate degree
(Tennessee State University) and her doctorate in clinical psychology (Vanderbilt University).
For World AIDS Day 2020, Dr. Sherry will moderate a panel of local community HIV/AIDS advocates on how
to have difficult conversations on the importance of knowing your HIV status and will be providing tips for
talking about sex and sexuality, HIV testing, being HIV positive, as well as other questions submitted by
attendees.
PANELISTS:
Brian Marshall is a Social and Behavioral Health Educator and Researcher with almost a decade of
experience in HIV program management and development, health education program implementation, and
working with public and private healthcare entities. He is the founder of MashUp! Nashville, a non-profit
organization that works to increase the visibility of health disparities and social inequalities that impact the
well-being of LGBTQ people of color. Brian received his Bachelors of Arts in Mass Media from Clark
Atlanta University (2008), Masters of Arts in Civil Leadership from Lipscomb University (2015), and will
soon defend his doctoral dissertation at Trevecca Nazarene University on The Examination of the Physical
and Mental Health of Healthcare Professionals in the field of HIV/AIDS in relations to burnout, job retention,
and the perceptions of social support.
experience in HIV program management and development, health education program implementation, and
working with public and private healthcare entities. He is the founder of MashUp! Nashville, a non-profit
organization that works to increase the visibility of health disparities and social inequalities that impact the
well-being of LGBTQ people of color. Brian received his Bachelors of Arts in Mass Media from Clark
Atlanta University (2008), Masters of Arts in Civil Leadership from Lipscomb University (2015), and will
soon defend his doctoral dissertation at Trevecca Nazarene University on The Examination of the Physical
and Mental Health of Healthcare Professionals in the field of HIV/AIDS in relations to burnout, job retention,
and the perceptions of social support.
As the Program Director of Healthy University, a drop-in center for individuals living with HIV, Dr. Tiye
Link is also the Founder and CEO of Faith Connections LLC, a consulting company to connect and enrich
those in the faith-based community living with HIV and their affected family and friends. Tiye also serves on
the Scientific Review Committee for the Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research and the
South East AIDS and Education Training Center (Steering Committee), as well as the End the Epidemic
Equity Workgroup committee which is in response to the National Strategy for PLWHA. Tiye holds a
certification in Mental Health First Aid. Tiye’s passion and calling is at Faith Connections and Church of the
Messiah, serving the HIV+ population.
Brady Dale Etzkorn-Morris is a national HIV advocate and public speaker living in Nashville, Tennessee.
After receiving an AIDS diagnosis in July 2009, Brady began a downward spiral into drugs, alcohol, and
depression that led him down a path that resulted in several suicide attempts. When an acquaintance
approached Brady saying he too had recently been diagnosed as HIV+ and needed help in what steps he
should take next, Brady had a “light bulb” moment and intuitively knew he’d found his life’s passion. Brady
got sober and has dedicated himself to helping those newly diagnosed with HIV while also combating the
stigma that continues in our community surrounding HIV.
To view the event use the following links:
Facebook Live -> https://fb.me/e/VDffDep7
Website -> streetworks.org
To join via Zoom RSVP to email: [email protected]