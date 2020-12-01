Nashville Organizations Host Virtual Events for World AIDS Day

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) Street Works will use its virtual platforms to healthily convene during the COVID-19 pandemic for its third annual event in remembrance of World AIDS Day.

With financial support from Gilead Sciences and working with partners within the Ending the HIV Epidemic Nashville Coalition and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Nashville Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter’s Social Action and Program Planning/Project 13 committees, Street Works will host a virtual conversation:



“Let’s Talk About It: Know Your Status” on Tuesday, December 1st at 11:30 AM CST.

Keynote Speaker & Panel Moderator:

Dr. Sherry Blake is one of the most highly sought-after media experts in the area of mental health in the

country. Most known as the therapist for WeTv’s longest standing African American family reality series

“Braxton Family Values,” she has appeared as a guest expert on countless other shows including The Real

Housewives of Atlanta, T.I. & Tiny Family Hustle, Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, Preachers of Atlanta, and Little

Women of Atlanta. Dr. Sherry as she is known on television is committed to supporting her Nashville

home-away-from-home where she grew up in the Mt. Juliet area as well as received her undergraduate degree

(Tennessee State University) and her doctorate in clinical psychology (Vanderbilt University).

For World AIDS Day 2020, Dr. Sherry will moderate a panel of local community HIV/AIDS advocates on how

to have difficult conversations on the importance of knowing your HIV status and will be providing tips for

talking about sex and sexuality, HIV testing, being HIV positive, as well as other questions submitted by

attendees.

PANELISTS:

Brian Marshall is a Social and Behavioral Health Educator and Researcher with almost a decade of

experience in HIV program management and development, health education program implementation, and

working with public and private healthcare entities. He is the founder of MashUp! Nashville, a non-profit

organization that works to increase the visibility of health disparities and social inequalities that impact the

well-being of LGBTQ people of color. Brian received his Bachelors of Arts in Mass Media from Clark

Atlanta University (2008), Masters of Arts in Civil Leadership from Lipscomb University (2015), and will

soon defend his doctoral dissertation at Trevecca Nazarene University on The Examination of the Physical

and Mental Health of Healthcare Professionals in the field of HIV/AIDS in relations to burnout, job retention,

and the perceptions of social support.



As the Program Director of Healthy University, a drop-in center for individuals living with HIV, Dr. Tiye

Link is also the Founder and CEO of Faith Connections LLC, a consulting company to connect and enrich

those in the faith-based community living with HIV and their affected family and friends. Tiye also serves on

the Scientific Review Committee for the Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research and the

South East AIDS and Education Training Center (Steering Committee), as well as the End the Epidemic

Equity Workgroup committee which is in response to the National Strategy for PLWHA. Tiye holds a

certification in Mental Health First Aid. Tiye’s passion and calling is at Faith Connections and Church of the

Messiah, serving the HIV+ population.



Brady Dale Etzkorn-Morris is a national HIV advocate and public speaker living in Nashville, Tennessee.

After receiving an AIDS diagnosis in July 2009, Brady began a downward spiral into drugs, alcohol, and

depression that led him down a path that resulted in several suicide attempts. When an acquaintance

approached Brady saying he too had recently been diagnosed as HIV+ and needed help in what steps he

should take next, Brady had a “light bulb” moment and intuitively knew he’d found his life’s passion. Brady

got sober and has dedicated himself to helping those newly diagnosed with HIV while also combating the

stigma that continues in our community surrounding HIV.