NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Wednesday evening at 5:30pm CT, Mayor John Cooper and

Council Member Russ Pulley will hold a citywide candlelight vigil to mourn and honor

the lives of the victims, and lift up the survivors and families of The Covenant School.

What: Citywide Candlelight Vigil

Who: Mayor John Cooper

Russ Pulley, Metro Council Member (District 25)

Representative Reverend Harold M. Love Jr. (TN 58 th District)

Chief John Drake, Metro Nashville Police Department

Additional speakers to come

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

5:30pm CST

Where: One Public Square Park, Nashville, TN 37201