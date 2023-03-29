NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Wednesday evening at 5:30pm CT, Mayor John Cooper and
Council Member Russ Pulley will hold a citywide candlelight vigil to mourn and honor
the lives of the victims, and lift up the survivors and families of The Covenant School.
What: Citywide Candlelight Vigil
Who: Mayor John Cooper
Russ Pulley, Metro Council Member (District 25)
Representative Reverend Harold M. Love Jr. (TN 58 th District)
Chief John Drake, Metro Nashville Police Department
Additional speakers to come
When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
5:30pm CST
Where: One Public Square Park, Nashville, TN 37201