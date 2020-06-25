Nashville Repertory Theatre Recognized

NASHVILLE, TN — Mental Health America of the MidSouth (MHAofMS) named Nashville Repertory Theatre their “Collaborative Nonprofit Partner of the Year” at MHA’s annual meeting and awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The event, held virtually via Zoom, honored “individuals and organizations that promote mental wellness” in the community. “We are proud to be a partner of MHA, and we are honored by the recognition,” said Drew Ogle, executive director of Nashville Repertory Theatre. “Now more than ever, it is vital to support the mental health of our community and to help people discover the resources that are available to them. I’m glad we could use the magic of theatre to help MHA in their mission.”

During Nashville Repertory Theatre’s production of “Every Brilliant Thing” in November 2019, the theatre company partnered with Mental Health America to provide mental wellness resources for the Rep’s audience and advance conversations around mental health in the community. “[Nashville Repertory Theatre is] so welcoming in their partnership” said Tom Starling, CEO of MHAofMS, “We were able to touch over 600 attendees [of “Every Brilliant Thing”] and even more through the Nashville Rep social media. Not only was their message incredible, but we are so glad that they are caring enough to partner with us to help others in our community.”

Other award winners included Waller Law Firm, Nashville Noticias, Butch Odom, Dana White, Ross Roadman, and Dr. Charlene Donovan.