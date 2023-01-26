NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Repertory Theatre welcomes Chelsea Flowers as the new Technical Director. Chelsea was the Technical Director for Lipscomb University’s Department of Theatre and brings 6 years’ experience to Nashville Rep.

Flowers will be overseeing and actively participating in the execution of the production design elements as conceived by a team of resident and guest designers throughout the season.

“We are thrilled to have Chelsea on our team,” says Drew Ogle, the Executive Director of Nashville Rep. “She has been a longtime member of the Nashville theatre community. In the university setting, she has impacted the lives of hundreds of students, and her work has been seen by thousands of theatre-goers. We are honored she has chosen Nashville Rep to continue her work.”

Nashville Repertory Theatre began the search for a new technical director after the previous technical director moved out of state in September of 2022.

While at Lipscomb, Flowers was the technical director for all mainstage productions including their most recent production of Crazy for You. She also taught multiple sections of practicum educating students about theatrical building techniques, workplace safety standards, and scene shop management. In addition, she has worked with Alley Theatre in Houston, Texas, Virginia Repertory Theatre in Richmond, Virginia, Barrington Stage Co., Metro Parks, Nashville Story Garden, and Nashville Shakespeare Festival.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining Nashville Repertory Theatre! After enjoying Nash Rep productions as an audience member for many years, I’m thrilled for the opportunity to contribute my talents and skills to the production team, and continue to create beautiful and impactful shows,” added Chelsea.

Flowers received a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts degree from Lipscomb University graduating in 2013 and went through the Gallup Strengths Finder Training.

The remainder of Nashville Rep’s season includes one of the greatest American plays of all time August Wilson’s Fences March 3 -5, 2023, the stage adaption of the beloved novel The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time March 24 – April 2, 2023, and closing the season with the intimate musical Violet May 12 -21, 2023.

For Nashville Repertory season tickets and showtime information, visit www.nashvillerep.org or www.tpac.org.