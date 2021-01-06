Nashville Secures $1.5 million for Charlotte Ave. Project

NASHVILLE – The city has received $1.5 million dollars in federal money to shorten commutes on one of Nashville’s busiest roads less than a month after Metro Council adopted Nashville’s Transportation Plan.

Nashville received a U.S. Department of Transportation award on Thursday, one of only 10 communities to receive a grant for advanced transportation and congestion management technology projects across the U.S.

“We know an adopted transportation plan is the key to winning state and federal transportation dollars,” Mayor John Cooper said. “Today’s grant is an early step toward paying for up to sixty percent of Nashville’s Plan with state and federal money.”

Charlotte Avenue is one of Nashville’s most-used corridors and has some of the city’s slowest average travel times. With the grant, Nashville will design a project to use smart-city technology – like sensors and modernized traffic signals – to keep buses and other vehicles moving more steadily.

The project will benefit an estimated 16,000 residents and 88,000 workers located within a half-mile of the Charlotte Avenue corridor.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has committed $1 million in state funding for the project, and an additional $500,000 is already included in Metro Public Works’ capital spending plan.

The project – which will take an estimated 24 to 30 months for design and construction – is included in Nashville’s Transportation Plan.

More than 3,000 residents and community groups contributed their ideas and feedback to build the plan, which Metro Council endorsed in December.

“We resisted the urge to hunker down and wait this pandemic out,” Cooper said. “Instead, we worked together and took affirmative steps for our future. Now, a week into the new year, we are a step closer to a Nashville that works for everyone.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has committed $1 million toward the Charlotte Avenue project, while another $500,000 is already budgeted locally in Metro Public Works’ capital spending plan.

“I want to thank the thousands of Nashvillians and community groups who helped us build this plan and recognize Metro Council. When Council adopted Nashville’s Plan, they affirmed the voices and vision of our residents and allowed us to aggressively compete for transportation dollars.”