Nashville Soccer Club and LGBT Chamber of Commerce Team Up to Celebrate Pride Night June 26th

Club will host official Nashville SC PRIDE Night on Saturday, June 26, 7:30 p.m. CT at Nissan Stadium

Nashville SC to host the LGBT Chamber of Commerce and launch a commemorative PRIDE patch to support the LGBTQ+ Business Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 2, 2021) – Nashville Soccer Club and the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce will join forces to celebrate PRIDE Month by hosting the official NSC PRIDE Night on Saturday, June 26, as the club takes on CF Montréal at Nissan Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CT. The event will highlight the LGBTQ+ community and raise funds in support of programming and advocacy initiatives focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“To have the ability to celebrate PRIDE and the LGBTQ community with this initiative is extremely special for our organization,” said Nashville SC Senior Director of Community Engagement Brandon Hill. “Our club and our league believe that Soccer is For All regardless of race, religion, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation. We are committed to being the most inclusive of all sports leagues in North America and this initiative is a great opportunity to show our support.”

“We are so proud of our member Nashville SC on their dedicated and intentional work on incision and diversity,” said Joe Woolley, CEO of the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce. “From the moment they formed they have been focused on making everyone feel welcome and a part of the team. Soccer and all sports should be for everyone, and Nashville SC makes it clear they are. We love that the PRIDE patch is available for people to show their pride and support of the team and the community, and the LGBT Chamber Foundation is so honored to accept the funds and have them advance our educational and community-building initiatives.”

Throughout the month and during that special night in June, the team and the Chamber will partner in the following activations:

PRIDE Patch 2021 : Nashville SC will launch the 2021 PRIDE Patch with proceeds benefitting the LGBT Chamber of Commerce. This year’s Nashville Soccer Club Pride Patch, designed in collaboration with the LGBT chamber, is an innovative spin on celebrating June as Pride Month with the distinct flavor of Nashville. The design honors the history of the traditional rainbow colors of the Pride Flag while also incorporating the colors of the newly designed “inclusive flag” – representing the commitment to racial equity, the transgender community and honoring the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

The PRIDE patches are now on sale, giving fans and supporters alike the opportunity to purchase the PRIDE Patch through Wednesday, June 30. In addition, fans will be able to access discount offers at local LGBT Community businesses by presenting the PRIDE Patch at checkout. Visit www.nashvillelgbtchamber.org/nashville-sc-pride-patch for a list of discount offers.

Buy your Nashville SC PRIDE Patch today through Wednesday, June 30, at www.nashvillesc.com and visit Nashville SC’s website and www.nashvillelgbtchamber.com to learn more.

PRIDE Bundle Package : Fans will have opportunity to purchase the PRIDE Night Bundle Package with a ticket to the match in the PRIDE Section and a game-day poster by clicking here. For each package purchased a $5 donation will go to the LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Section 615 : Nashville SC’s special Section 615 will host guests from the LGBT Chamber and the Oasis Center Just Us program, which helps lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth to achieve their full potential.

Hero of the Match : Nashville SC will recognize a leader in the LGBT Community as the 2021 PRIDE Ambassador and Hyundai Hero of the Match.

PRIDE Night Merchandise : The Fanatics Merch Truck will have exclusive PRIDE Night items including the PRIDE scarf, adidas PRIDE pre-match top, and commemorative PRIDE Patch.

Chat with Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre and LGBT Chamber CEO Joe Woolley : A special video discussion featuring Nashville SC CEO, Ian Ayre and LGBT Chamber CEO, Joe Woolley on June 16.