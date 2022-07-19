NASHVILLE, Tenn. – VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hiring medical support assistants at its hiring fair July 20 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Nashville VA campus.

Medical support assistants are entry-level positions responsible for patient intake and scheduling. Individuals with patient intake and scheduling experience are encouraged to attend.

Applicants will learn more about the position, be interviewed on-the-spot, and may receive a job offer. The entire process should take no more than one hour. For those interested in working at the Murfreesboro VA campus, there will be a hiring fair for medical support assistants July 27 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For event information and required application items, visit the TVHS website. Individuals who don’t bring their required application items may not be considered.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 19 community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.