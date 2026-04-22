Mayor Freddie O’Connell and Nashville Department of Waste Services Launch City’s First Foam Recycling Program on Earth Day

NASHVILLE, TN – The Nashville Department of Waste Services (NWS), in collaboration with the Polystyrene Recycling Alliance (PSRA), Foam Cycle, and the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), today announced Nashville’s first Foam Recycling Drop-Off Program on Earth Day. Mayor Freddie O’Connell attended a ribbon-cutting event at East Convenience Center, where he also placed the first piece of foam into the new Foam Cycle system to mark the start of the service.

A generous equipment donation from PSRA has placed the Foam Cycle foam densifier system at the Metro-operated East Convenience Center at 943 Dr. Richard G. Adams Drive. The service is a free-of-charge way for Davidson County residents to recycle polystyrene foam (commonly referred to as Styrofoam) and foam packaging at a city-operated recycling drop-off center. This program is believed to be the first in Tennessee to accept both food‑service foam and foam packaging at a city‑operated recycling drop‑off center.

Residents will be able to drop off a range of foam items, including food-related packaging such as meat trays, egg cartons, takeout containers, plates and cups, as well as protective packaging like foam coolers, appliance packaging, and large molded foam pieces commonly used to protect furniture, electronics, and household appliances.

“I asked for a foam cannon, but I have to say this is a great example of how we can be innovative to remove more harmful stuff from our trash,” said Mayor Freddie O’Connell. “In Nashville, we’ve never been able to recycle our styrofoam before, and it would go straight to the landfill. Now, we can turn that waste into something useful.”

“We all get foam packaging in the mail, and most of us aren’t sure what to do with it,” said Tracey Thurman, Director of the Nashville Department of Waste Services. “Now we have an answer. This program gives residents one more tool to keep material out of the landfill and supports the work we’re doing to improve how Nashville manages its waste.”

This system makes it easier for residents to recycle foam through the process of melting down the foam into a dense, recyclable material that can be efficiently transported and reused. Collected material will be processed and transported to a facility at Engineered Foam Packaging (EFP) in La Vergne, where it will be reused for new products such as insulation, roof tiles, concrete mix, consumer goods, picture frames, hangers, furniture, carpet, and new packaging. This initiative supports Nashville’s goals to responsibly manage its waste stream, promote environmental stewardship, and increase landfill diversion.

Together, PSRA, NWS, PLASTICS, and Foam Cycle are demonstrating how collaboration between industry and local government can accelerate progress toward a more sustainable future.

“This is an especially exciting opportunity to contribute to the circular economy of recycling by keeping materials in Tennessee,” added Thurman. “It’s a meaningful way for us to protect the environment while keeping valuable resources in our community.”

METRO NASHVILLE NETWORK LINK OF EVENT: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=I6neyQ4ObZ0