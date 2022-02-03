NASHVILLE, TN — On Friday February 4, 2022, WeGo Public Transit will celebrate Transit Equity Day at WeGo Central from 6 am – 6pm. The day commemorates the 109th birthday of Rosa Parks as well as other civil rights icons who advocated for accessible, reliable, and affordable transit. WeGo will honor Elizabeth Duff, who broke the Nashville public transportation gender barrier; becoming first woman to drive a Nashville city bus. She started with the company in 1974 and retired in 2007. She died of COVID complications at the age of 72. She is survived by her husband Harry Duff Sr. and three children.

Opening remarks will begin at 9:00 am by Mayor Cooper, followed by State Rep. Harold Love, Councilmember Freddie O’Connell, MTA Chair Gail Carr-Williams and WeGo CEO Steve Bland.

Additionally, staff will be onsite all day to assist riders to sign up for QuickTicket, WeGo’s new fare payment system which will improve access and connectivity.

Purple roses will be given in honor of Rosa Parks while supplies last as well as other giveaways when customers sign up for QuickTicket.