Nashville’s “NO MOW MONTH” is Around the Corner

Nashville, Tenn. — The Cumberland River Compact is leading Nashville’s third annual No Mow Month campaign this April. Throughout the month, Davidson County residents are encouraged to refrain from mowing their lawns—or a section of their lawns—to reduce stormwater runoff, prevent pollution, and help wildlife.

Registration is open through this Saturday, March 15th; participants who register by that date will get a No Mow Month yard sign delivered to their house by the Compact’s Field Team. Through a partnership with Metro Nashville, residents who display the yard sign and make sure their grass remains under 12” tall will not be subject to relevant code violations. The partnership is a joint effort to raise awareness about the positive effects of sustainable lawn care practices.

“Even just one month of letting your grass grow will allow its roots to grow deeper and absorb more rainwater, which in turn will lead to less pollution in our streams and rivers from runoff,” says Compact Urban Waters Program Coordinator, Natalie Stone. “In addition, we hope No Mow Month will inspire folks to leave a section of their yard unmowed for longer, or even to experiment with native plant landscaping options like pocket prairies or rain gardens to grow their impact even more.”

Davidson County residents can sign up to participate in No Mow Month on the Compact’s website. The last day to register to receive a sign is Saturday, March 15th.

About Cumberland River Compact: The mission of the Cumberland River Compact is to enhance the health and enjoyment of the Cumberland River and its tributaries through education, collaboration, and action. To learn more about the organization and its initiatives, please visit https://cumberlandrivercompact.org/.