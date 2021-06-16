Nashville’s “SHOTS ON GOAL” Campaign Offers Incentives to Get Vaccinated

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Mayor John Cooper today announced the launch of the “Shots on Goal” vaccination campaign in Nashville. The campaign aims to incentivize residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot so Nashville can reach the goal of herd immunity.

Recipients of the vaccine at five pop-up vaccine clinics in June will receive a coupon booklet with 11 different incentives with a total face value of $100. Twenty local businesses and Nashville Soccer Club are participating in the “Shots on Goal” campaign. As the Nashville Predators and Nashville SC teams have shown us, multiple shots on goal increases the chance of success. With incentives like $10 to spend at a coffee shop, a free workout class and free tacos, this effort includes multiple incentives to boost our vaccination rate. Currently, 48 percent of Nashvillians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

To receive a coupon booklet, you must receive your first vaccine shot at one of the 5 pop-ups listed below:

Saturday, June 19th at Plaza Mariachi. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 20th at Tennessee Brew Works: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 26th at Nissan Stadium before/during Nashville SC match: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27th at 12 South Taproom 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Deals in the Coupon Booklet:



One free Bavarian pretzel at Von Elrod’s Beer Hall and Kitchen

$5 in value to spend at Barista Parlor

One free slice of cake at the Café at Thistle Farms

QR code for a discounted ticket to a Nashville Soccer Club match in June or July

$5 in free play at Tito’s Playland at Plaza Mariachi

One free Nashville Style Sandwich at Edley’s Bar-B-Que

One free workout class at one of the following gyms: 80/20 Fitness, Booth Camp, QNTM Fit Life

$10 in value to spend at either 8th & Roast or Gram’s Coffee

One free beer at one of the following: Tennessee Brew Works, The Listening Room Café, Rudy’s Jazz Room, Third Coast Comedy Club

One free beer at one of the following: Fleet Street Pub, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Sinema

Two free tacos at either Pietown Tacos or Taqueria Hidalgo

The “Shots on Goal” campaign was created in partnership with Mayor Cooper’s Hospitality Advisory Committee, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., and HospitalityTN. Participating businesses will receive a partial reimbursement to cover costs for redeemed vouchers. If a vaccine recipient redeems every offer in the booklet, the total cost to Metro would be $36. Music City, Inc. will collect redeemed vouchers from businesses and process reimbursement. Funds for the vaccination incentive program will be drawn from the COVID reserve of Metro’s CARES Act allocation.

For more information visit: https://www.asafenashville.org/general-covid-19-vaccine-information/