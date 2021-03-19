10,000 Single-dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Appointments Claimed Within 2 Hours for Upcoming Drive-through Vaccine Event

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Nashville will hold a mass vaccination drive-through Saturday, March 20th at Nissan Stadium for residents 65 and older or those eligible in Phase 1c.

All 10,000 vaccine appointments for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine were claimed after two hours of registration. An appointment is required to receive a vaccination.

To keep the lines of vehicles moving as quickly as possible, health officials encourage multiple individuals with appointments come in a single vehicle. Persons receiving the vaccine are asked to wear attire that will allow easy and quick access to your upper arm.

A diverse lineup of four musical acts will perform bluegrass, country, rock, and soul music throughout the day for vaccine recipients waiting in line.

In addition to live musical guests, vaccine recipients will be greeted by members of the Tennessee Titans Cheerleaders and Nashville’s team mascots T-Rac, Gnash, Booster the Rooster, and Tempo the Coyote.

Additional drive-thru vaccine events will be planned in coming weeks in other areas of Nashville, based on the availability of vaccine.

WHERE: Lots A-D of Nissan Stadium

Press briefing will be held in front of the stage near the intersection of Russell Street and S. 2nd Street. Due to event road closures, media must enter the Nissan Stadium campus from its south side.

Parking Lot T is designated for media vehicles https://www.tennesseetitans. com/stadium/parking

Two designated areas have been identified for day-of coverage. Areas are marked on the attached map which is for planning purposes only. Please do not share the map on social media or on air. Please stay within the identified media areas so not to slow down the vaccination process and for everyone’s safety.

WHEN: Saturday, March 20, 2021

Mass Vaccination Event 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Media Availability 9:30 AM CT