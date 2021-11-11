NASHVILLE, TN — The National Academies of Sciences..Engineering..Medicine’s Transportation Research Board has appointed Nashville’s Peter C. Woolfolk, Founder of Communications Strategies, to its Airport Cooperative Research Program Project. Woolfolk attends his first panel meeting at the Academies headquarters in Washington, DC on November 18-19, 2021.

In 2005, the Airport Cooperate Research Program was established by the Federal Aviation Administration to solve common problems, learn about new technologies, and assess innovations in service and operations. Therefore, airports need unbiased and reliable research. Additional research includes how airports help support the communities in which they cooperate.

In his initial response to the Academies request for experience and qualifications he noted his over 25 years in public relations including: appointment as a communications director during the Clinton Administration in the U.S. Department of Education, a communications manager at the Presidential Inaugural Committee, five years as a senior press secretary in the U.S. Congress including for the chairman of the House Committee on Education and Labor, as the vice president of communications at Fisk University among others. He has had numerous contracts with National International Airport including some that required community outreach. In addition, Woolfolk is also a licensed private pilot. In these and other positions Woolfolk has collected multiple awards and citations. In August 2021 Woolfolk’s Communications Strategies won a “Parthenon Award” from the Nashville Public Relations Society of America for his Public Relations Review Podcast, which is ranked as one of the best public relations podcasts in the nation on six independent sites. The podcast has grown to include a world-wide audience.

Additional recognition for Communications Strategies includes: was cited as a Top Diversity Business in 2014 by DiversityBusiness.com and numerous other awards from the Nashville PRSA chapter.

In announcing Woolfolk’s appointment, Executive Director Neil J. Pederson said, “Your technical assistance in this important assignment will be greatly appreciated, and I sincerely hope that you will find service on the panel rewarding. We look forward to your participation.”