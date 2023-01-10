Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–On Saturday, January 14, MAPCO will host a National Hiring Day at all its locations throughout the Southeast, inviting Nashville workers to come out forguaranteed on-site interviews with a manager.

Attendees can explore exciting career-building opportunities with the brand, named a 2022 Top Workplace by Energage and offering benefits for all full and part-time team members as well as flexible scheduling. Supported by professional development, clear career paths, and a priority to promote from within, MAPCO has various openings available in the Nashville area– including positions in retail, food service, management and more.

Applicants can visit their nearest MAPCO location for additional details. It is recommended that applicants stop by between the hours of 8:30am – 3:30pm for ideal interview times. For more information on MAPCO careers, visit careers.mapcorewards.com.