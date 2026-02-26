National mental health ambassador talks to students at Tennessee universities

The newest ambassador for Active Minds, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to mobilizing youth and young adults to transform mental health norms, recently visited two universities in Tennessee, including one in Nashville.

Jay Michael Martin Jr., an acclaimed media personality and storyteller, talked to students at the University of Tennessee at Martin and Vanderbilt University earlier this month. Active Minds announced in January that Martin will collaborate with the organization to elevate mental health storytelling through various initiatives that equip youth and young adults to prioritize self-care and community support.

Known for creating safe spaces through vulnerability, healing, and truth, Martin has built a career inspiring audiences across digital and live platforms to transform personal pain into purpose-driven impact.

Born in Buffalo, New York, and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Martin began his healing journey after experiencing a mental breakdown in 2017. Through therapy and storytelling, he found his voice, launching “The Drive Project Podcast” in 2018 – a six-season series dedicated to mental wellness and motivation that featured journalists, therapists, and storytellers sharing how they overcame life’s hardest moments.

By 2021, Martin transitioned from podcasting to television, becoming a local PBS host and then quickly rising to the national stage. He later created “Note to Self” – a motivational series for KOMO 4’s Arc Seattle reminding viewers that they are seen, loved, and capable of getting through difficult times. His storytelling has since reached wide audiences through branded campaigns that include Amazon, Microsoft, Seattle Theatre Group, and the Telly Award–winning commercial Phillips Law Injury through Brandtegic.

In an interview before talking to students at Vanderbilt, Martin said being an ambassador for Active Minds is another opportunity to help more individuals transform their personal pain into something purposeful.

“When it comes to mental health, that’s all of us, no matter the color of your skin, no matter your gender,” Martin said. “I hope I inspire people to create chapters within their own universities and create spaces where they can share their stories. All of us deserve to have our voices heard.”

Martin’s journey has been deeply shaped by personal loss, including the passing of his grandmother – his lifelong inspiration – and his mother, who died in early 2024 after a long battle with mental health and addiction. From that pain, he created Talks with Jay, a soul-led video series offering hope, identity, and healing in under a minute.

Abhiram Chilakamarri, president of the Active Minds chapter at Vanderbilt, said Martin’s ability to connect through vulnerability and authenticity allowed students to feel seen and understood.

“What stood out most to me was the beauty of his message around growth and healing,” Chilakamarri said. “Jay doesn’t encourage students to run away from their struggles, but instead, he emphasizes embracing them, reflecting on them, and allowing them to become a source of strength. That perspective aligns so closely with what many students are navigating right now, and it made his words feel both grounding and empowering.”

In selecting Martin, Alison Malmon, founder and executive director of Active Minds, said he exemplifies the power of vulnerability in a way that deeply resonates with youth and young adults.

“We are honored to welcome him as an Active Minds Mental Health Ambassador and look forward to collaborating with him to inspire the next generation to champion a new era of mental health – together,” Malmon said.