NBCC MINORITY BUSINESS OF THE WEEK: Flying Dress

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Ta-Tanisha Thomas is an influential travel entrepreneur, ASTA Verified Travel Advisor, Certified Autism Travel Professional (CATP), and Certified Family Travel Advisor (CFTA), celebrated for her visionary leadership and dedication to creating inclusive, memorable travel experiences.

After more than 20 years in the healthcare industry, she left corporate America to establish Officially Crowned LLC, the parent company to Officially Crowned Travel, Nashville Flying Dress, Flying Dress Getaways and Royal Journey Apparel where she serves as Creator of Exceptional Experiences. Featured on Channel 5’s SCORE Connect and in major publications including USA Today, The Seattle Times, Travel Market Report, Nashville Business Journal and NashvilleVoyager Magazine, Thomas has earned recognition as one of the Top Five Black Travel Agents in Nashville.

Under her leadership, Nashville Flying Dress was named a “Must Try” experience and selected as a top three finalist for the 2024 Best of Music City Community Choice Award in the Seasonal/Tourist Attraction category. Nashville Flying Dress also represents one of the inaugural businesses selected for the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation’s Music City Chart Climbers program, which celebrates fast-growing, high-potential companies in the region. Thomas is a military veteran spouse, mother of three, and has called Nashville home since 2008.

Her family proudly represents Tennessee State University where her son attends, and when she’s not building exceptional experiences, you’ll likely find her cheering from the sidelines as her youngest shines on the soccer field.

Ta-Tanisha Thomas, CEO, Nashville Flying Dress, 100 Powell Place #1313, Nashville, TN 37204, www.nashvilleflyingdress.com