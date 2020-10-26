Neighbor 2 Neighbor to Host Oct. 27th Virtual Summit on Mayor Cooper’s Transportation Plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Neighbor 2 Neighbor will facilitate a summit of neighborhood leaders on Tuesday, October 27 to discuss a draft of the Mayor’s Transportation Plan.

The summit will solicit feedback from neighborhood leaders regarding the Mayor’s proposed transportation plan. Faye DiMassimo, Senior Advisor for Transportation and Infrastructure, will be in attendance with other members of the Cooper administration to receive feedback in person.

“We are excited to have been asked to facilitate these important discussions with neighborhood leaders” said Jim Hawk, executive director of Neighbor 2 Neighbor. “We look forward to hearing feedback regarding the draft as it is vital to the development of a proposed plan.”

The summit will take place on Tuesday, October 27 at 6:30 p.m. In compliance with Metro Health Orders, the summit will be held online. A dial-in option will be available for those without access to a computer and the meeting will be recorded for viewing.