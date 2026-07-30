New Memphis library director focused community connections

MEMPHIS, TN — When Dr. Eric D. Harris was appointed director of Memphis Public Libraries on Feb. 9, he inherited leadership of one of Tennessee’s oldest public institutions. Rather than immediately introducing sweeping changes, Harris said he has spent his first months listening, learning, and gaining a deeper understanding of the library system and the people who make it successful.

“My top priority has been familiarizing myself with MPL,” Harris said. “Our library system is innovative, service-centered, and has an amazing complement of personnel.”

Harris said his first objective has been understanding the purpose and structure of every part of Memphis Public Libraries. He believes that before an organization can measure success or plan for the future, it must first understand how it operates and what it hopes to accomplish.

“My familiarization has centered on the purpose and the structure of every aspect of our libraries,” Harris said. “My goal with that is after becoming familiar with purpose and structures, I could then more accurately determine performance expectations. If our focus is to become the hub of the communities we serve, how will we know if we have achieved that level?”

That philosophy shapes Harris’ vision for the library system.

“This is also a critical step in fulfilling my vision for MPL, in that our library system becomes a living, breathing, critical point of service for our community,” he said.

The numbers illustrate the library’s reach.

During the past year, approximately 1.2 million books were checked out, while more than 200,000 people participated in roughly 6,000 programs offered across the system’s 18 branches.

Equal access remains another key priority. Harris said Memphis Public Libraries operates a shared circulation system with approximately 2 million physical items and more than 100,000 digital resources. Patrons at any branch can access materials from across the system, ensuring that residents throughout Memphis have the same opportunities regardless of where they live.

“A library patron at a smaller branch having the same access to material as larger branches allows us to remain impactful and socially relevant in each community we serve,” he said.

Harris believes libraries today must continue evolving alongside the communities they serve.

“Libraries no longer are constituted to solely provide quiet spaces and resources for study,” he said. “Libraries of today must engage a community based on that community’s needs and interests. The beauty of our libraries is that we are able to meet those needs without requiring any transactional reciprocation—everything in the library is free.”

For readers of The Tennessee Tribune, Harris said the library’s responsibility extends beyond providing books and services. It is also entrusted with preserving the history and culture of Memphis for future generations.

“MPL came into existence in 1893 with the opening of the Cossitt Branch in Downtown Memphis, and I am only the eighth Director of Libraries for the City of Memphis,” Harris said. “The small number of my predecessors creates an unbelievable sense of responsibility to the City of Memphis.”

“Our libraries are what will tell the story of our current communities to future generations,” he added. “That story must clearly communicate our rich cultural aspects.”

As Harris begins his tenure, his vision is to ensure Memphis Public Libraries continues serving as a welcoming, accessible resource where every resident can learn, connect, and help shape the city’s future.

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