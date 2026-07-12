Civil Rights Icon Ruby Bridges to Speak at National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Civil rights icon and author Ruby Bridges will headline the 9th Annual Ruby Bridges Reading Festival on Aug. 1 at the National Civil Rights Museum.

The free, family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and celebrates reading, diversity and community through storytelling, interactive activities and educational experiences designed for children from pre-K through elementary school.

Bridges, author of I Am Ruby Bridges, will be joined by Bellen Woodard, author of Ballet Brown, and author-illustrator Nikkolas Smith, whose book A Change is Gonna Come explores themes of hope and social change. All three authors will read aloud on the main stage and sign books throughout the day.

The festival will feature balloon art, a live puppet show, magic shows, bubble making and a DJ dance party. Families can also take advantage of free dental and vision screenings offered during the event.

Every child attending will receive free books to help build a personal library, while educators with a valid school ID can receive complimentary books for their classrooms.

Organizers say the festival encourages families to celebrate literacy while exploring the importance of inclusion, kindness and standing up for what is right through engaging stories and hands-on activities.