Graceland, Niagara Falls, Myrtle Beach and Glacier National Park are among the top tourist destinations that Americans are desperate to visit, according to Google searches.

Nature spots are the most popular type of tourist attractions that Americans want to visit.

New data reveals the American tourist attractions that residents from each state want to visit the most.

The research conducted by Family Destinations Guide analyzed Google search data for more than 100 tourist attractions in the US as well as terms related to visiting each attraction to determine which is the most Googled in each state.

These are the tourist attractions that residents in each state are Googling to visit more than any other U.S. attraction:

States The American tourist attraction residents are searching to visit the most

Alabama (AL)

Georgia Aquarium

Alaska (AK)

Denali National Park

Arizona (AZ)

Grand Canyon

Arkansas (AR)

Graceland

California (CA)

Disneyland in Anaheim

Colorado (CO)

Garden of the Gods

Connecticut (CT)

Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA)

Delaware (DE)

Rehoboth Beach

Florida (FL)

Universal Orlando Studios

Georgia (GA)

Georgia Aquarium

Hawaii (HI)

Hanauma Bay

Idaho (ID)

Glacier National Park

Illinois (IL)

Las Vegas Strip

Indiana (IN)

Las Vegas Strip

Iowa (IA)

Glacier National Park

Kansas (KS)

Sedgwick County Zoo

Kentucky (KY)

Cumberland Falls

Louisiana (LA)

Universal Orlando Studios

Maine (ME)

Acadia National Park

Maryland (MD)

Rehoboth Beach

Massachusetts (MA)

Universal Orlando Studios

Michigan (MI)

Henry Ford Museum

Minnesota (MN)

Glacier National Park

Mississippi (MS)

Graceland

Missouri (MO)

Silver Dollar City

Montana (MT)

Glacier National Park

Nebraska (NE)

Henry Doorly Zoo

Nevada (NV)

Hoover Dam

New Hampshire (NH)

Mount Washington

New Jersey (NJ)

Atlantic City

New Mexico (NM)

White Sands National Park

New York (NY)

Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA)

North Carolina (NC)

Myrtle Beach

North Dakota (ND)

Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Ohio (OH)

Niagara Falls

Oklahoma (OK)

Grand Canyon

Oregon (OR)

Multnomah Falls

Pennsylvania (PA)

Niagara Falls

Rhode Island (RI)

Las Vegas Strip

South Carolina (SC)

Myrtle Beach

South Dakota (SD)

Mount Rushmore

Tennessee (TN)

Graceland

Texas (TX)

Universal Orlando Studios

Utah (UT)

Zion National Park

Vermont (VT)

Niagara Falls

Virginia (VA)

Myrtle Beach

Washington (WA)

Space Needle

West Virginia (WV)

Myrtle Beach

Wisconsin (WI)

Niagara Falls

Wyoming (WY)

Grand Teton National Park

Nature spots appeared to be the most popular types of tourist spots that Americans want to visit, with 20 states searching for a nature spot more than any other tourist attraction. Niagara Falls in particular, has four states searching for it more than any other tourist attraction with the states being Vermont, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Multiple national parks also made the rankings. Glacier National Park is the national parks with the most states searching to go there with four states searching for it (Minnesota, Montana, Iowa and Idaho).

Historical and cultural landmarks were also popular, with 9 states searching for a historical or cultural landmark over any other type of attraction. Landmarks include Elvis Presley’s home, Graceland, the Las Vegas strip, Mount Rushmore, the Hoover Dam and the Space Needle in Seatlle.

Amusement parks and attractions had 9 states searching for them more than any other type of tourist attraction. Universal Orlando Studios is the most popular amusement park and attraction with a total of four states (Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Texas) searching for it more than any other tourist spot. Other amusement parks and attractions that made the list include Disneyland in Anaheim, which is the top tourist attraction that Californians want to visit, Silver Dollar City which is the most popular attraction for Missouri residents and Atlantic City, popular with New Jersey residents.

Seven states searched for a beach more than any other type of tourist spot. Myrtle Beach proved to be the most popular beach, with North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia all searching for it more than any other tourist spot.

Museum, galleries and zoos collectively also have seven states searching to visit them more than any other tourist attraction. Manhattan’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) is the tourist attraction that residents in Connecticut and New York want to visit the most, whilst Georgia Aquarium is the tourist attraction that residents in Alabama and Georgia want to visit more than any other tourist spot.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from Family Destinations Guide said: “Tourist attractions are perhaps the most important factor when it comes to deciding where to visit on vacation. However, this study also highlights how many of the top tourist spots for each state are ones that are nearby or within the state, indicating that there are many vibrant, attractive and interesting tourist spots throughout America.”

The study was conducted by Family Destinations Guide, a site dedicated to reviewing hotels, resorts and destinations to ensure your family has a fantastic vacation.

Credit to www.familydestinationsguide.com