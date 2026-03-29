New WeGo transit center planned for Donelson

NASHVILLE, TN — WeGo Public Transit is building a new Donelson Transit Center that will bring increased bus service and new connections to the area and for WeGo Star riders, including more frequent trips on Route 6 Lebanon Pike. The service expansion is made possible by Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Choose How You Move program, which will fund 12 future transit centers.

WeGo will be discussing the initial plans for the project at two informational public meetings on March 30 from 6 to 7 p.m. and March 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., both at the Nashville Public Library Donelson Branch. The meetings will be held open-house style.

The Donelson Transit Center will be built on a portion of the current WeGo Star Donelson Station site, providing better connectivity for WeGo Star riders. The design will sustain existing park-and-ride facilities for WeGo customers and will also allow for future joint development with private partners.

WeGo Star service, Route 6 bus service, and park-and-ride facilities will remain open during construction.

Planned improvements will include:

• Six bus bays with accessible covered waiting areas

• Seating, lighting, and security cameras

• Digital signage displaying real-time arrival and departure information

• New vehicle and pedestrian access to Donelson Pike with a new traffic signal

• Improved pedestrian connections (crosswalks, sidewalks, and signalized crossings)

• Railroad Quiet Zones to minimize train horn noise in the community through vehicle and pedestrian safety improvements at rail crossings

• Rideshare pick up/drop off locations

• Bicycle racks and micromobility/bikeshare docking stations

• Climate-controlled indoor waiting area with seating

• Ticket vending machines

• Employee facilities

For a project flyer visit: WeGoTransit.com. To comment on the proposal email wegotransit@nashville.gov.

The Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority (Nashville MTA) and the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee (RTA) are the operating bodies of WeGo Public Transit, which serves 27 local bus routes, nine regional bus routes, and one train serving Davidson and Wilson Counties. For more information, visit WeGoTransit.com and follow WeGo at @WeGoTransit on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Choose How You Move is Nashville’s voter-approved transportation improvement program, supported by 66 percent of voters in 2024 and funded by a dedicated half-cent sales surcharge. As the largest capital program in Nashville’s history, the $3.1 billion initiative delivers critical upgrades across all of Davidson County: smart signals at nearly 600 intersections, 54 miles of high-capacity transit with 24/7/365 service, 86 miles of new sidewalks, and safety improvements across 78 miles of the Vision Zero High-Injury Network. Whether you walk, roll, ride, bike, or drive, Choose How You Move is building a Nashville that’s safer and easier to get around.

For more information, visit nashville.gov/transit.