Alliance Healthcare Services to Open 24/7 Youth Crisis Center in West TN

MEMPHIS, TN – Alliance Healthcare Services, the region’s longest-serving behavioral health provider, will open the Children & Youth Wellness Center at 602 Malcomb Street on May 12, 2026, completing a multi-year, $11 million investment that gives Memphis families the first dedicated 24/7 walk-in behavioral health crisis facility for children and adolescents in West Tennessee.

The 10,000 square foot facility serves children and youth ages 4 to 17 experiencing behavioral health crises, including suicidal thoughts, severe anxiety, aggression, trauma symptoms, and psychiatric emergencies. The Center provides 24/7 walk-in crisis assessment, 15 crisis stabilization beds, and care from a multidisciplinary team including child and adolescent psychiatrists, therapists, nurse practitioners, and family support specialists. The clinical model is the MATCH curriculum (Modular Approach to Therapy for Children), with evidence showing that 85 percent of children demonstrate significant improvement and caregiver satisfaction at 84 percent. The environment is trauma-informed and calming, with natural light in every room and an open-air basketball court.

“For too long, parents in this community have driven to emergency rooms not built for pediatric mental health, or watched their child wait days for a bed that may not exist. That ends here. The Children & Youth Wellness Center is for Memphis, by Memphis,” explains Laurie Powell, President and CEO of Alliance Healthcare Services.

Family-inclusive care involves caregivers from intake through discharge, with follow-up coordination to schools, primary care providers, and community partners. At launch, the Center accepts BlueCare/TennCare Select, United HealthCare TennCare, & WellPoint TennCare. No child will be turned away regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. Commercial insurance, including Medicare, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Cigna, Wellpoint, UnitedHealthcare, and AETNA, will activate following CARF accreditation, which is required 90 days post-opening and expected in September 2026.

“We built the program around what kids actually need: trauma-informed care, predictable routines, and clinicians trained specifically in pediatric behavioral health. A 7-year-old in crisis doesn’t process the world the way a 17-year-old does, and our staff is trained to meet both where they are.” says Dr. Kiersten Hawes, Director of the Center.

The Center is fully funded, supported by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, the State of Tennessee, Shelby County, the City of Memphis, and the Alliance Healthcare Foundation. It is Phase 2 of Alliance’s behavioral health campus, completing a combined $45 million-plus investment alongside the adult Crisis Wellness Center located across the street at 3200 Broad Avenue.

About Alliance Healthcare Services: Founded in 1973, Alliance Healthcare Services is the region’s longest-serving behavioral health care provider, serving children, adolescents, and adults across Memphis, Shelby County, and West Tennessee through 24/7 walk-in crisis services, outpatient care, and community programs, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. Learn more at https://www.alliance-hs.org/.