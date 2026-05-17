Nashville Black Market brings rodeo to city

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Black Market, Nashfeels, and Black as Party are bringing the rodeo to the city, and it is ready to uplift Black culture while celebrating life! This Memorial Day Weekend, May 23, the hotly anticipated Black Ass Rodeo is coming to Cannery Hall Mainstage, with festivities set to begin at 7 pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best rodeo-inspired attire and get ready to saddle up on the event’s mechanical bull, while DJs spin throughout the night.

“You’re going to come and experience Black culture to the fullest!” Stephens Crutcher of the Black Ass Party and Nashfeels said. “Often, people come dressed up and everything. In a cowboy and cowgirl outfit and attire. Boots, jeans, denim shorts, a nice hat, and you’re gonna hear Black music. Get ready to have fun, dance, and feel good about yourself!”

Crutcher said he is excited about the rodeo he helped plan with Nashville Black Market co-founder Carlos Partee. Crutcher said rodeo-themed parties have been popular over the last four or five years, and that he is also excited to share the history of the rodeo’s connection to Black culture. Crutcher said the mechanical bull idea originated from an event he threw with Nashfeels around 4-5 years ago, after the then-recent release of Cowboy Carter album, to joyous success. Partee and Crutcher said this is the 5th Black Ass Party they have thrown together, and that it has only grown in size and fun as the celebrations continue.

“When we do the Nashville Black Market, it’s a family-friendly environment,” Partee said. “We’re coming to shop, support, uplift entrepreneurs, and give people space to come and enjoy themselves unapologetically.

“That’s the same thing that we’re doing with the Black Ass Party, is to be able to get grown people a place to party, enjoy themselves, to feel safe.”

Partee and Crutcher said these parties also allow a chance to uplift the creative community, including the DJs that perform during the event, the visual artists putting together flyers and graphics, or the videographers capturing magic in their cameras. Crutcher said they have also been careful about theming each party creatively and educationally, which provides insights into the Black experience or history. Crutcher and Partee said they also make sure to use local venues rather than anything with a big name, to best support the local community.

Partee said DJ’s playing throughout the event will include himself, as he regularly plays events. He said that he habitually DJs at Nashville Black Market events, as he has been active since high school and is the NBM resident DJ.

“It still gives us a chance to uplift and support, but also gives us a chance to unwind and enjoy ourselves,” Partee said. “Not a lot of places in Nashville where we could go and be our true, authentic self.”

Partee said that a podcast he and Crutcher co-host, named Work N Progress, is currently available on all streaming platforms. Partee said the podcast features a lawyer, comedian, famous musician, and a DJ, two of whom are married and three of whom have daughters, who talk about the works in progress that they have present in their lives. Partee said future NBM updates can be found at thenashvilleblackmarket.com. He said that if any hopeful vendors have any questions, feel free to reach out to vendorinfo@thenashvilleblackmarket.com.