Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–To encourage vaccination, NFL Alumni Health, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Department of Health, Metro Nashville Department of Health and NashvilleHealth, are hosting a COVID-19vaccination event on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The event, which will be held inside the Wesley Mortgage Club Entrance of Nissan Stadium, will have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone ages five and up. The flu vaccine will also be available. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet, receive autographs from and take holiday photos with former NFL players, including NFL Alumni Tennessee Chapter president and former Houston Oilers linebacker Al Smith and former Tennessee Titans quarterback Neil O’Donnell, as well as Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and T-Rac, the Titans’ team mascot.

The event will also feature exciting NFL Alumni giveaways and a raffle to win tickets to Tennessee Titans home game. NFL Alumni Health, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is tackling COVID-19 through an outreach and education initiative addressing COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy. Those under 18 years of age looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointment is necessary.

WHO: The event will feature appearances by NFL Alumni ambassadors:

Al Smith – NFL Alumni Tennessee Chapter president and former All-Pro Houston Oilers Quarterback and Tennessee Titans executive

Tony Truelove – NFL Alumni Tennessee Chapter vice president and former Minnesota Vikings Running Back

Neil O’Donnell – Former Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers Pro-Bowl Quarterback

Blaine Bishop – Former Tennessee Titans Pro-Bowl Safety

Brad Hopkins – Former Tennessee Titans Pro-Bowl Offensive Tackle

Chris Sanders – Former Tennessee Titans Wide Receiver

WHEN: Tuesday, December 14, 2021 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. No appointment necessary – walk-ups welcome

WHERE: The Wesley Mortgage Club Entrance of Nissan Stadium (Closest to Parking Lot H)

1 Titans Way Nashville, TN For more information about the NFL Alumni Health campaign and vaccination education resources, go to https://nflalumnihealth.org/covid-19/.