WASHINGTON, DC — On behalf of the NNPA Chair, Karen Carter Richards, and the NNPA Executive Committee Board members, we are happy to announce that the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Awardee is none other than our own NNPA President and CEO, Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr.! This was a unanimous decision by the NNPA Executive Committee Board members for Dr. Chavis’ dedication and his Outstanding Service to the NNPA Member Publishers and a Lifetime of Service on Behalf of Freedom, Equity and Justice for All Underserved People.

Dr. Chavis will be saluted and celebrated at the 2023 NNPA Mid-Winter Conference, February 1-4, in St. Thomas, USVI for this award as we also celebrate his 75th birthday. More details on the mid-winter conference will be forwarded to you and published later this week.

Please join the NNPA Chair, NNPA Executive Committee Board members and the NNPA Headquarters staff in congratulating Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. for being elected to receive this prestigious NNPA award!