By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Tribune staff will join The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) and 235 African American nationwide newspapers and media company owners, employees, and sponsors in the beautiful U.S. Virgin Islands for the NNPA’s annual midwinter training conference in February.

With the theme, “Digital Innovation, Training, and Engagement of the Black Press of America,” publishers and others will meet to further strengthen the 195-year-old Black Press.

The winter training conference takes place from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4 at the Westin Beach Resort at Frenchmen’s Reef, Estate Bakkeroe, in St. Thomas.

NNPA’s publishers and women’s executive board will greet NNPA business partners, sponsors, and guests at a private reception prior to the beginning of the conference.

NNPA’s all women executive board of directors with Karen Carter Richards, publisher of the Houston Forward Times, is the chair of NNPA’s news organization.