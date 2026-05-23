BBB Scam Alert: This Memorial Day, Beware of Scams Targeting Members of the Military and Questionable Charity Appeals

As families across the country gather this Memorial Day to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation, Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to stay alert for scams that exploit patriotic themes, military service, and charitable giving.

Scammers often use holidays like Memorial Day to prey on emotions and create a false sense of trust. Military members, veterans, and their families are frequently targeted through fraudulent schemes involving fake discounts, phishing emails, moving scams, and questionable charity solicitations.

“Scammers know Memorial Day is a time when Americans want to support military families and charitable causes,” said Robyn Householder. “Unfortunately, criminals take advantage of that goodwill through fake charities, deceptive offers, and impersonation scams. Consumers should take a moment to research before donating, purchasing, or sharing personal information.”

BBB warns consumers to watch for the following scams commonly directed at service members and veterans:

High-priced military loans with hidden fees and excessive interest rates

Veterans’ benefits buyout plans offering far less than the value of future benefits

Fake rental property listings using stolen photos and requiring upfront wire transfers

Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moving scams involving fraudulent moving companies

Phishing emails impersonating military or government agencies

Misleading vehicle sales claiming military discounts or urgent deployment-related sales

Fake military discounts on electronics, vehicles, and housing

High-pressure sales tactics for unnecessary life insurance policies

Deployment scams requesting emergency financial assistance

BBB encourages consumers to follow these tips to protect themselves:

Research businesses and charities before making purchases or donations

Verify organizations through BBB.org and Give.org

Never wire money to someone you do not know

Avoid clicking links in unsolicited emails or text messages

Use updated antivirus software and secure online practices

Place an Active Duty alert on credit reports during deployment to help prevent identity theft

Consumers should also be cautious when donating to military-related charities. BBB recommends getting the exact name of the charity, avoiding organizations that pressure immediate donations, reviewing the charity’s financial transparency, and confirming whether the charity meets BBB Charity Standards.