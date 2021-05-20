Nolen Named Deputy Director of the TN Human Rights Commission

NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Human Rights Commission (THRC) announces the appointment of Muriel Malone Nolen as its deputy director. Muriel joined THRC in April 2021 and will work closely with the executive director to oversee the agency’s operations.

In addition to overseeing the agency operations, she will oversee enforcement and administration, policy and procedure development, case management, mediation, contract negotiations, budget, and human resources. She is also responsible for the supervision, training, and development of staff members.

“We are thrilled to have Muriel join the THRC team as our deputy director, she brings a plethora of knowledge and will do a great job serving the citizens of Tennessee” said Beverly Watts, THRC executive director.

Prior to joining THRC, she served as an Assistant District Attorney General in Shelby County Tennessee for 18-years. Mrs. Nolen is a trial lawyer by trade and has worked for various governmental and non-profit agencies throughout Tennessee including, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, Memphis Area Legal Services, Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, and Southwest Tennessee Community College. Mrs. Nolen received her Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Memphis.

The Commission’s role is to enforce the state’s anti-discrimination laws which prohibit discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation based on race, creed, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age (40 and over in employment), familial status (housing only) and retaliation in employment, housing and public accommodations and coordinate compliance with Title VI of the Civil rights Act of 1964.

It is the mission of the Commission to safeguard individuals from discrimination through education and enforcement.