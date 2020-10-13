North Nashville Native Purchases City’s Save A Lot Grocery Stores

NASHVILLE, TENN (Oct. 12, 2020)— J. Word Enterprises LLC, led by North Nashville native, Jason Word, today announces the purchase of Nashville’s four Save A Lot grocery stores. Word, a local real estate investor who has focused much of his efforts on the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood in which he grew up, began this venture by reaching out to local markets, merely hoping to address his community’s needs. Through his discussions with Save A Lot, Word found an opportunity to make a greater impact on the community at large and decided to invest as the grocer aims to convert corporate-owned stores to local operations.

With a history of revitalization and bringing new opportunities to his local community, Word has big plans for Nashville’s Save A Lot stores with improvements and new programs planned. Word has appointed Rachel Jones as Director of Grocery Operations to ensure the stores are meeting the demands of the community and are delivering quality shopping experiences. Jones, a local and Tennessee State University graduate, brings 11 years of experience as a Save A Lot store and district manager to her new role.

“My grandmother owned a grocery store in Brooklyn Heights so I’m honored and excited to carry on a little bit of her legacy,” said Jason Word. “Partnering with a strong national brand like Save A Lot opens up so many doors for the community and I look forward to exploring the breadth of opportunities.”

With more than 1,000 stores across the United States, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery chains in the country. Believing that everyone should have access to fresh, high quality food options—no matter the neighborhood, Save A Lot offers customers everyday low prices on great tasting, high quality private label brands as well as on national brand products, first-rate selections of fresh meat that is often cut in-store, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items that save shoppers more.

The markets that are now under J. Word Enterprises’ leadership are:

· 5404 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

· 1113 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville

· 1134 Gallatin Pike S, Nashville

· 2400 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

The purchase will make J. Word Enterprises Save A Lot’s retail partner in Nashville and will grant J.Word Properties ownership of the building and land at the Clarksville Pike location.

“We are very pleased to have J. Word Enterprises join our Save A Lot network as our retail partner in Nashville,” said Kenneth McGrath, Chief Executive Officer of Save A Lot. “As a local owner and operator, Jason and his team have great insight into the community’s needs and will be well positioned to respond and serve customers as only a neighborhood grocer can. We’re looking forward to working together and continuing to serve the Nashville community.”

Jason Word is the President of J.Word Properties, a real estate investment firm. He has focused his efforts in the community of North Nashville, in which he and his family have lived. He has executed remodels, builds and other development projects on Fern Ave, Brick Church Pike, Weakley Ave and Morningside Drive. Additional J.Word Properties projects will be announced in the coming months.