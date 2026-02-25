NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS AND COMMENT PERIOD

WeGo Public Transit will have an open public comment period and hold public meetings from Monday, March 16 until Friday, April 10, 2026, about proposed Summer 2026 Service Changes and the WeGo Forward long-term strategic service plan. Service changes are funded by Choose How You Move, Nashville’s voter-approved transportation improvement program.

Proposed Summer 2026 service changes include: increased frequency on routes 18 Airport and 34 Opry Mills; 18 Airport routing change to make the trip shorter and more reliable; added service to routes 76 Madison and 79 Skyline to improve reliability; adjustments to Creswell Middle Magnet School trips; other school trips to align with new bell times where necessary. WeGo is also seeking public input on a potential new WeGo Link zone.

WeGo Forward is an update to the 2016 nMotion plan. It will equip WeGo with both the long-term vision for managing growth alongside a practical service layout for a more seamless, integrated, and dependable transit network in conjunction with Choose How You Move.

Both plans will be open for public discussion in a series of meetings:

Monday, March 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. , Virtual meeting via Zoom; visit WeGoTransit.com for link.

, Virtual meeting via Zoom; visit WeGoTransit.com for link. Thursday, April 2 from 12 to 1 p.m. , Virtual meeting via Zoom; visit WeGoTransit.com for link.

, Virtual meeting via Zoom; visit WeGoTransit.com for link. Monday, April 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. In person meeting at the Southeast Community Center, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway.

In person meeting at the Southeast Community Center, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway. Tuesday, April 7 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. , In person meeting, MNPD West Precinct community room, 5500 Charlotte Pike.

, In person meeting, MNPD West Precinct community room, 5500 Charlotte Pike. Wednesday, April 8 from6 to 7:30 p.m., In person meeting, East Park Community Center, 600 Woodland Street.

For detailed information on proposed changes and meeting access, visit WeGoTransit.com or call Customer Care at 615-862-5950.

Please note that attendance at the above meetings is not required for comments. You may mail comments to WeGo Public Transit Community Engagement, Attn: Public Meeting Comments, 430 Myatt Drive, Nashville, TN 37115; call Public Comments at 615-862-5686; or email comments to WeGoTransit@nashville.gov through April 10, 2026. For ADA accessibility information, contact the ADA Coordinator at 430 Myatt Drive, Nashville, TN 37115 or call 615-862-5950.