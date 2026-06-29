Pathway to Capital: GO-BID’s Funding Workshop is coming to your city

NASHVILLE, TN — Access to capital has always been a barrier to the success of many businesses. Many business owners are discouraged from applying for financing because they believe they will not qualify. For too long, small businesses across Tennessee had the talent, the vision and the hustle but lacked the relationships with the ones needed to turn those dreams into funded realities. Businesses with strong banking relationships are more likely to receive financing. This changed on June 10, 2026.

As a part of the benefits of being in the GO-BID network, certified businesses gathered for “Pathway to Capital: A Hands-on Funding Workshop.” An event designed to do something that has not been done often enough in our communities: put business owners in the same room with people who can help with capital. The results were powerful enough that this conversation is not staying in one city.

On June 10th, the workshop emphasized a key message: loan readiness is about more than credit scores. It requires strong relationships, solid preparation, and a clear understanding of what lenders look for when reviewing an application. Attendees gained candid insights from a panel of bank representatives about what it takes to secure approval. They also learned about funding options and loan-readiness strategies that are rarely explained outside a banker’s office. In addition, they connected with lending professionals who can help advance their businesses.

During the matchmaking session, certified businesses met directly with resource partners and lenders—not just to exchange business cards, but to have meaningful conversations about real opportunities.

Small businesses in this state are not lacking ambition. They are often lacking access to the relationships, collateral and financial infrastructure that traditional lending requires. This is where mission driven lenders and community partners will make a difference. This access is what the business community has been asking for. Thanks to GO-BID, Pathway Lending and the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at TSU, it is now being delivered.

Here is the big news.

Pathway to Capital is expanding to Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville.

The workshop is coming to you!

Access to capital is not just a Nashville problem. It is a Tennessee problem. Small business owners across this state deserve the same seat at the table. If you are GO-BID certified, this is your signal. If you are not certified, I strongly recommend you become one.

Show up prepared. Bring your questions, your financials and your vision. The lenders will be in the room. The resource partners will be in the room. We must make sure that YOU are in the room.

Capital is available. The infrastructure is in place. Pathway to Capital is the bridge between where your business is and where you want it to be.

Do NOT miss this opportunity when it comes to your city.

Thomas Sheffield is the Community Development Manager at Pathway Lending, a CDFI headquartered in Nashville.