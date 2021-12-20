NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune)— Odessa Kelly, candidate for the Democratic nomination for the 5th Congressional District, was endorsed today by Collective PAC, the nation’s largest political action committee dedicated to increasing Black political representation across all levels of government.



“I am so proud to have the support of Collective PAC in this race to bring Black leadership back to Tennessee,” Kelly said. “For too long, our communities have been relied on to win elections but ignored when we ask for a seat at the table. A Black woman has never represented Tennessee in Congress and it’s time that our voices get heard in Washington D.C.”



Founded in August of 2016, The Collective PAC has endorsed and supported hundreds of Blackcandidates over the past five years and have helped 110 candidates win general elections at thelocal, state and federal levels across the country. The organization works to rectify theunderrepresentation of the Black community in elected seats of power throughout America.Their website notes that in order to reach political equity – a place where Black elected officialsrepresent the community’s population statistically – Black people should hold at least 13% of allelected offices in the U.S.



Today’s announcement follows a growing list of endorsements from local leaders and nationally formidable progressive groups. Kelly has been endorsed by: