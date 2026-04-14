Oliver, Dixie to Hold North Nashville Town Hall Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State lawmakers representing North Nashville are inviting residents to take part in a community town hall this weekend focused on key issues impacting daily life, including education, transportation and services for older adults.

Charlane Oliver and Vincent Dixie will host the North Nashville Legislative Town Hall on Saturday, April 18, at the Ivy Center of Nashville. The free event is open to the public and aims to provide residents with an opportunity to engage directly with their elected officials.

Organizers say the discussion will center on three major topic areas. Public education is expected to be a key focus, particularly as lawmakers consider expanding school voucher legislation. Residents will have the opportunity to share feedback and ask questions ahead of upcoming votes.

Transportation and accessibility will also be addressed, including updates related to the Tennessee Department of Transportation and ongoing legislative efforts tied to infrastructure and transit access. Lawmakers are expected to discuss both current initiatives and remaining gaps for residents who rely on public transportation.

In addition, the town hall will include information on services for aging residents. Representatives from AARP will be on hand to provide resources and materials aimed at supporting older adults in maintaining independence and quality of life.

The event is being hosted in collaboration with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., specifically its Alpha Delta Omega Chapter, which serves the North Nashville community.

The town hall is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Ivy Center of Nashville, located at 4344 Ashland City Highway.

Organizers encourage residents to attend, ask questions and share their perspectives as policymakers continue to shape legislation affecting the community.

Register here