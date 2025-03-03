Omega Psi Phi Headquarters releases statement following passing of Southern University student

MSN

BATON ROUGE, La. (Louisiana First) — The international headquarters of Omega Psi Phi released a statement Friday after the death of a Southern University student.

The fraternity offered its condolences after Caleb Wilson, 20, died in an off-campus incident and is working to gather information after his death.

“We have been informed that the local authorities have launched an investigation into this tragic incident, and we fully support their efforts to seek the truth,” the statement read.

Wilson was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning after he was found unresponsive. Since his death, Southern University placed a pause on all membership intake activities like recruitment and initiations. The memo issued applies to fraternities, sororities and student clubs.

Read Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.’s full statement below.