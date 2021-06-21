On Father’s Day, Congressional Candidate Odessa Kelly’s Dad Makes Case for His Daughter

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Some of you may know me from the over 40 years I worked in the Nashville Parks Department, but for those who don’t, I’m Henderson Kelly — Odessa’s dad.

My wife and I have always been proud of Odessa’s accomplishments. Even before she made a name for herself in Nashville fighting for the working people in our community, Odessa was already taking on big challenges.

I can’t help but smile thinking about the time she tried out for the boys football team when there was no team for girls — not only did she make the team, but she played wide receiver all the way to victory in the city championship.

Seeing how much Odessa has done for families like ours in Nashville has been the honor of my life, and she’s just getting started. I was so proud to see Odessa follow in my footsteps to work for the Parks department.