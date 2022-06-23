By Mac Arthur Howard III

NASHVILLE, TN — Nearly 1,000 nonprofit organizations were brought together for a day of giving by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennesee for the Ninth Annual Big Payback event.

The CFMT invited all of Tennessee to join them online as they kicked off the Big Payback with 978 nonprofit organizations from 36 of Tennessee’s counties. The 24-hour fundraising event began on May 4 at 6 p.m. and lasted until the 5th. The Big Payback is an effort to bring awareness of social issues and the actions these organizations are taking to address them to the forefront with a competitive air between the various nonprofit organizations to see who can raise the most for their causes in only a day’s time. The top fundraisers received prizes in the form of even more money for their organizations.

Future potential donors can visit www.thebigpayback.org to find information on how to get involved, watch next year’s contest, and learn about the nonprofits that took part this year.

Two organizations that participated in this year’s Payback were the 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee and the Tennesse Alliance for Kids. Organizations focused on uplifting and mentoring the young black male population of Tennessee and the caretaking and protection of children in the foster care system, respectively.

The 100 Black Men’s Executive Director, Lori L. Adukeh, hoped this year’s turnout will further strengthen the organization’s 100 KINGS program, which has raised over $1,000,000 in college scholarships.

“The 100 KINGS program is designed to help Black male youth develop the knowledge, skills, and confidence necessary to succeed in life,” Adukeh said. “One of the primary goals of the program is to prepare the students to successfully navigate college and careers. So we enjoy participating in this community effort to raise awareness and much-needed funds for our young men.”

Fran Maynard, Director of Development and Engagement for the Tennessee Alliance for Kids wanted this event to shine a light on the individuals who bridge the gap between people who want to support Tennessee’s foster-care system and the children in need.

“When you fill backpacks or contribute financially or donate, you’re not only tangibly meeting the needs of a vulnerable child, you’re also serving that child’s family and social worker and the countless others who your support will touch,” said Maynard. “The potential to reduce trauma in the life of one child can have ripple effects on generations to come!”

These are just two of the hundreds of nonprofit organizations that came together to help make a better Tennesee and they are letting you know that they need your help to keep doing it.

This year’s Big Payback has already taken off but you can visit www.thebigpayback.org for information on catching the next one and seeing how you can help make Tennessee a better place.