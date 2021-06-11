Our Issues Beyond June 15, 2021

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher, The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

As more people are vaccinated both in the city and the state of California, the opening

up of businesses and the removal of mask, requirements would give the impression that

all is well and things are back to normal. This is not necessarily true. There are still long

lines for food, there remains a need for rent and utility assistance and there appears to

be a disconnect between the dollars available and the people who need them.

This is also the month that those agencies that are not federal have their fiscal years

end on June 30, 2021. This means that those agencies will have to spend dollars that

have not been used up by June 30th. This is a good time to look for unused dollars for

our many unfunded needs.

While the City and the County of San Diego are looking at their budgets for the next

fiscal year now is the time to look at our unfunded needs and to push for dollars to meet

those needs.

At the city level, we continue to have a problem with the San Diego Police and their

practice of punching people already on the ground, as if that’s okay. We still have not

learned from the George Floyd murder. And now we have a City Attorney stretching out

the decision on whether or not to charge the victim of a police beating with a felony for

fighting back. This is unacceptable. This is a good time to look at the many changes

coming with this post-pandemic area and become proactive rather than reactive.