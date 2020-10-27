Pampered at The Pearl in Rosemary Beach

By Renuka ChristophLooking for some pampering and a solid dose of luxury along the coast? Head to The Pearl, a 55-room boutique hotel, located within the idyllic Rosemary Beach. Within a seven hour drive down I-65, arrive to paradise.Upon check-in, guests are provided a complimentary cocktail. It is exemplary of the consistent high quality hospitality provided throughout your stay. The skyline and interior boast of West Indies architectural flair with open verandas framed by dark bold beams against white stucco. Chihuly art adorns the interior, bringing splashes of color upon arrival. What makes this boutique hotel a spectacular destination is the combination this stunning architecture and design combined with high quality service, proximity to a private beach and quaint downtown location. It is no wonder this spot is a Forbes Four-Star and AAA Four Diamond property. Assiduous staff pamper each guest, making it feel like paradise.While there is plenty of dining surrounding The Pearl, onsite dining is highly recommended. The Havana Beach Bar & Grill offers indoor and outdoor patio seating for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy Gulf Coast Americana cuisine infused by Old World Spanish flavors. The bar was influenced by the El Floridita in Havana, where Ernest Hemingway frequented as he would trek to Spain. Consider the Hemingway Shrimp & Grits, a mouthwatering iconic Southern dish or the Gulf Shrimp Fritters, stuffed with fresh shrimp, black beans, jalapeno, pepper-jack cheese, served with avocado-lime aioli. The flavors perfectly balance one another is this decadent dish. In keeping with a fresh catch theme, check out the local caught grouper, topped with charred tomatoes and fried okra. Pictured below, is is served with red beans and rice. For vegetarians, there are plenty of tantalizing options. Executive Chef Todd Rogers and The Pearl’s Food & Beverage Director Kevin Dixon ensure any special dietary needs are met. The caramelized brussel sprouts are charred and are as tantalizing as the creamy mac and cheese. A fall veg hit is a stuffed squash with walnuts and diced apples. A must to drink is the brilliantly crafted Mojito at the hand carved mahogany bar. And save room for Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding. It is worth every warm gooey bite.Beach access could not be anymore desirable. Cross the cobblestone road and gain access to the private beach, with exclusive beach chairs for guests. The mesmerizing emerald coast is therapeutic to mind, body and soul, with soft white sand and clear hues of blue calm ocean water. After an afternoon of coastal relaxation, head to the rooftop bar. The bar overlooks the adult only pool, offering two fire pits and four cabanas. It is the perfect spot to unwind after a day at the beach.Additionally, as a St. Joe Hospitality-managed property, guests of The Pearl can also enjoy access St. Joe Hospitality’s membership club amenities, including, Origins Golf Club, and Shark’s Tooth Golf Club, Camp Creek Golf Club and WaterSound® Beach Club – offered through The Clubs by JOE℠. There is much to gradually discover, but at a slow pace. Hence the name The Pearl.Exploration beyond The Pearl is sheer delight. The quaint downtown offers unique shopping, plenty of dining options and an abundance of outdoor seating. The area caters to all ages where there is something for everyone.The Pearl is truly the perfect getaway and is the only full-service, adult-oriented hotel in South Walton.If additional needed: View of Gulf of Mexico from the private beach access
