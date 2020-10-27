Pampered at The Pearl in Rosemary Beach

Beach access could not be anymore desirable. Cross the cobblestone road and gain access to the private beach, with exclusive beach chairs for guests. The mesmerizing emerald coast is therapeutic to mind, body and soul, with soft white sand and clear hues of blue calm ocean water. After an afternoon of coastal relaxation, head to the rooftop bar. The bar overlooks the adult only pool, offering two fire pits and four cabanas. It is the perfect spot to unwind after a day at the beach.

Additionally, as a St. Joe Hospitality-managed property, guests of The Pearl can also enjoy access St. Joe Hospitality’s membership club amenities, including, Origins Golf Club, and Shark’s Tooth Golf Club, Camp Creek Golf Club and WaterSound® Beach Club – offered through The Clubs by JOE℠. There is much to gradually discover, but at a slow pace. Hence the name The Pearl.

Exploration beyond The Pearl is sheer delight. The quaint downtown offers unique shopping, plenty of dining options and an abundance of outdoor seating. The area caters to all ages where there is something for everyone.

The Pearl is truly the perfect getaway and is the only full-service, adult-oriented hotel in South Walton.